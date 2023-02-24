Nollywood besties Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman have gotten netizens wondering if their friendship is still intact

Blogger Tosin Silverdamm in an IG video mentioned how Linda failed to celebrate Adesua’s recent birthday on social media

Netizens equally had different speculations about the relationship between the actresses with some mentioning that may be keeping things away from social media

Fans on social media are worried about the state of the friendship between Nollywood besties Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Adesua recently clocked a new age and was lovingly celebrated by family, friends and industry colleagues on social media.

Linda Ejiofor fails to celebrate Adesua Etomi's birthday. Photo: @adesuaetomi/@ihuomalindaejiorfor

Source: Instagram

However, amid the celebration, online observers couldn’t help but notice that there was no celebratory post from her good friend, Linda.

Sharing a video on Instagram, blogger Tosin Silverdamm wondered what could have happened between the ladies while mentioning how much he adores their friendship.

Silverdam who mentioned how Adesua was the chief bridesmaid at Linda’s wedding said the latter didn’t post a picture to celebrate the former’s birthday.

Social media users react

sheila_apie said:

"Adesua too get plenty friends bimbo,busola,Jemima 3 is a crowd,and nobody likes to share there bestie …but then again."

veeafam said:

"Beautiful women, I love their maturity , personally I feel Adesuwa has a very strong personality and weird, I think she just pulled out of d friendship when Linda had a baby, people are just weird, no bad feelings within them towards each other, it's just women's moments ,it's called vibe quarrel."

iykemond said:

"I noticed that since 2021 , they weren't so close anymore, I think they got married to love of their life's and grown apart. I wish them well though..."

creamyglow said:

"That Linda be like person way go like malice well well …Remember she and Lilian too were close …her cup of tea ."

chiamaka.nita said:

"Still wondering too but then again we move.... Friendship is not a do or die affairs."

trendycrystalcakes said:

"Nothing happened… it’s not all Friendship that will stand the test of time…it was really awwwed while it lasted, that’s if it has ended sef cos we socio medium people too dey poke nose into people affairs too much."

deederm_essentials said:

"Woh friends will come and go abeg… It’s not easy to find long lasting friendships."

