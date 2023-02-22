Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi is marking her birthday on Wednesday, February 22, and she is all excited about it

The mother of one, who is married to singer Banky W, penned an appreciation message declaring her new age as her ‘next level’

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have taken to Adesua’s comment section to pen birthday messages to her

It is a mood of celebration for popular Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi also known as Susu, as she clocked a new age on Wednesday, February 22.

The mother of one took to her social media timeline to share a cute birthday picture of her rocking braids as she penned a sincere appreciation message to God for keeping her alive.

Adesua Etomi shares cute pics on birthday. Credit: @adesuaetomi @t.alomodebeauty

Source: Instagram

Adesua, in the caption of her post, wrote:

“Thank you, God. Thank you for making me, me. The 'Next level' year.”

See her post below:

Celebrities, fans pen birthday messages to Adeusa Etomi

Legit.ng captured some of the messages; see them below:

crazeclown:

"Happy birthday our Susu ❤️❤️ we love youuuu."

tokemakinwa:

"Birthday beautiful."

nancyisimeofficial:

"Happy Birthday Susuuuu❤️."

enioluwaofficial:

"Happy birthday, pretty pretty Queen! Love You!❤️."

officialbovi:

"Happy birthday Adesua ."

mariachikebenjamin:

"Happiest of birthdays beautiful ❤️."

iambisola:

"Susuuuuuuuuuuuuuu Happy Birthday sister Sussieeeeeeee❤️❤️❤️❤️."

daniellapeters_official:

"Happy birthday mama ❤️."

tobibakre:

"Looking like 16 years old somebody! Mama Z! Kimon!"

angel_palazzo_:

"Happy birthday queen❤️."

amakaubadire:

"Happy birthday my lookalike, long life and prosperity . I love you big time susu."

sharonmatthews_akhigbe:

"What a specie of being that has never existed before. Happy birthday Adesuwa. This picture is fine."

emmanuellaosim:

"Birthday blessings ma'am❤️."

idahosablessingebose:

"Happy birthday adesua, May Everything you touch yield great fruits. Many blessings mama❤️."

