“Looking Like 16 Years Old Somebody”: Bovi, Nancy Isime, Others React As Adesua Etomi Marks Birthday in Style
- Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi is marking her birthday on Wednesday, February 22, and she is all excited about it
- The mother of one, who is married to singer Banky W, penned an appreciation message declaring her new age as her ‘next level’
- Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have taken to Adesua’s comment section to pen birthday messages to her
It is a mood of celebration for popular Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi also known as Susu, as she clocked a new age on Wednesday, February 22.
The mother of one took to her social media timeline to share a cute birthday picture of her rocking braids as she penned a sincere appreciation message to God for keeping her alive.
Adesua, in the caption of her post, wrote:
“Thank you, God. Thank you for making me, me. The 'Next level' year.”
See her post below:
Celebrities, fans pen birthday messages to Adeusa Etomi
Legit.ng captured some of the messages; see them below:
crazeclown:
"Happy birthday our Susu ❤️❤️ we love youuuu."
tokemakinwa:
"Birthday beautiful."
nancyisimeofficial:
"Happy Birthday Susuuuu❤️."
enioluwaofficial:
"Happy birthday, pretty pretty Queen! Love You!❤️."
officialbovi:
"Happy birthday Adesua ."
mariachikebenjamin:
"Happiest of birthdays beautiful ❤️."
iambisola:
"Susuuuuuuuuuuuuuu Happy Birthday sister Sussieeeeeeee❤️❤️❤️❤️."
daniellapeters_official:
"Happy birthday mama ❤️."
tobibakre:
"Looking like 16 years old somebody! Mama Z! Kimon!"
angel_palazzo_:
"Happy birthday queen❤️."
amakaubadire:
"Happy birthday my lookalike, long life and prosperity . I love you big time susu."
sharonmatthews_akhigbe:
"What a specie of being that has never existed before. Happy birthday Adesuwa. This picture is fine."
emmanuellaosim:
"Birthday blessings ma'am❤️."
idahosablessingebose:
"Happy birthday adesua, May Everything you touch yield great fruits. Many blessings mama❤️."
Adesua Etomi shows off dance moves
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Adesua Etomi shared a video of her showing some serious dance moves.
Adesua, who is married to popular singer and politician Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, stunned fans with a beautiful video of different dance steps.
Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Adesua wrote:
“If you don't know, now you know. You're welcome fam. Don't say I don't do anything for you.”
