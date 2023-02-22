Global site navigation

Local editions

“Looking Like 16 Years Old Somebody”: Bovi, Nancy Isime, Others React As Adesua Etomi Marks Birthday in Style
Nollywood

“Looking Like 16 Years Old Somebody”: Bovi, Nancy Isime, Others React As Adesua Etomi Marks Birthday in Style

by  Olumide Alake
  • Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi is marking her birthday on Wednesday, February 22, and she is all excited about it
  • The mother of one, who is married to singer Banky W, penned an appreciation message declaring her new age as her ‘next level’
  • Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have taken to Adesua’s comment section to pen birthday messages to her

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

It is a mood of celebration for popular Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi also known as Susu, as she clocked a new age on Wednesday, February 22.

The mother of one took to her social media timeline to share a cute birthday picture of her rocking braids as she penned a sincere appreciation message to God for keeping her alive.

Adesua Etomi
Adesua Etomi shares cute pics on birthday. Credit: @adesuaetomi @t.alomodebeauty
Source: Instagram

Adesua, in the caption of her post, wrote:

“Thank you, God. Thank you for making me, me. The 'Next level' year.”

Read also

"This one loud": Portable Zazu acquires new Range Rover, steps into new whip amid excitement in fun video

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See her post below:

Celebrities, fans pen birthday messages to Adeusa Etomi

Legit.ng captured some of the messages; see them below:

crazeclown:

"Happy birthday our Susu ❤️❤️ we love youuuu."

tokemakinwa:

"Birthday beautiful."

nancyisimeofficial:

"Happy Birthday Susuuuu❤️."

enioluwaofficial:

"Happy birthday, pretty pretty Queen! Love You!❤️."

officialbovi:

"Happy birthday Adesua ."

mariachikebenjamin:

"Happiest of birthdays beautiful ❤️."

iambisola:

"Susuuuuuuuuuuuuuu Happy Birthday sister Sussieeeeeeee❤️❤️❤️❤️."

daniellapeters_official:

"Happy birthday mama ❤️."

tobibakre:

"Looking like 16 years old somebody! Mama Z! Kimon!"

angel_palazzo_:

"Happy birthday queen❤️."

amakaubadire:

"Happy birthday my lookalike, long life and prosperity . I love you big time susu."

sharonmatthews_akhigbe:

"What a specie of being that has never existed before. Happy birthday Adesuwa. This picture is fine."

emmanuellaosim:

"Birthday blessings ma'am❤️."

idahosablessingebose:

"Happy birthday adesua, May Everything you touch yield great fruits. Many blessings mama❤️."

Adesua Etomi shows off dance moves

Read also

"Tonto Dikeh you tried": Actress celebrates son King Andre’s 7th birthday with 7 cakes, shares clip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Adesua Etomi shared a video of her showing some serious dance moves.

Adesua, who is married to popular singer and politician Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, stunned fans with a beautiful video of different dance steps.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Adesua wrote:

“If you don't know, now you know. You're welcome fam. Don't say I don't do anything for you.”

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel