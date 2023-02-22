Ace Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode recently went on a social media rant where she dragged Nigerian men and their terrible ways of relationship

Young Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode also known as 'Toyo Baby', was recently emotionally agitated in a video clip she shared online.

In the viral clip, Jenifa's Diary star, Toyo Baby, brutally dragged Nigerian men for being heartless and wicked.

In the rant video, Juliana revealed that someone close to her recently went through a brutal heartbreak, and the guy that inflicted the pain married another woman within six months after the breakup.

Olayode, in the video, chided men to stop leading women on. She told men that if they don't see a future with a lady, they shouldn't get into a relationship with her.

Watch Juliana Olayode's video dragging Nigerian men:

See how netizens reacted to Juliana Olayode's video dragging Nigerian men over relationships

@mheenarh__:

"Sometimes people just keep partners as placeholders, you are not who they want but they don’t want to be lonely."

@odycherry:

"God, May people with good intentions meet those with good intentions tooo.. this relationship these days self is tiring."

@thisisrachelle_:

"Relationship was better than it is now....now it's a battle of who can do more wickedness. Nobody wants to put all their eggs in one basket. The signs are always there sha, don't close your eyes to them."

@adeey2012:

"Na we Dey ignore red flags sha. Someone who don’t want you will definitely give you signs and signals. Make we sef try to learn how to read handwritings on the wall."

@seunbharbs:

"DON’T date a person you know you CANNOT Marry! Simple! We have a bunch of deceivers out there!!"

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Reality check- No be everybody get conscience! People will still hurt others no matter what! Na you go gats pray make you no jam “mad person” in the name of relationship… dazeet."

@keji_giwa:

"Its called a breakup for a reason. Moving up is expected. Are they meant to be unhappy?"

@teemah___o:

And the manipulators that must look for a reason, will say “the babe no get manners/respect” lmao clowns! Somebody you’ve been dated for ages suddenly don’t have respect!

It is another level of wickedness and selfishness

After seeing Juliana Olayode's rant video and comment about Nigerian men and their act of inflicting terrible heartbreaks on women. Legit.ng reached out to Nollywood actress Yetunde Bakare to share her thoughts about the subject, and this was her response to the video:

"Such a beheviour leaves the other person in a lot doubt. When men do such a thing the leave the other person with lots of unanswered questions and they’re left wondering if something is wrong with them. It is just another level of wickedness and selfishness."

