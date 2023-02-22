Banky W's wife, Adesua Etomi is a year older today, February 22, and she has been well celebrated by fans and colleagues

The singer turn politician took to his Instagram page with several photos of his wife and melted hearts with his post on Instagram

Banky revealed how they both got each other even though they both told God they didn't want someone in the entertainment industry

Actor and singer turned politician Banky W in a beautiful post, celebrated his wife Adesua Etomi on her birthday.

Banky shared beautiful photos of his wife and, in his caption, gushed over how perfect she is for him despite her flaws.

Banky W celebrates wife Adeua on her birthday Photo credit: @bankywellington

Source: Instagram

The politician continued by saying that he told God while praying for a wife that he didn't want someone in the entertainment industry.

According to him, he didn't want someone with a crazy lifestyle like his. Similarly, Adesua, while praying for a man, said she didn't want a singer, pastor, or politician, and somehow they ended up with each other.

Mr Capable, as he is fondly called, thanked his wife for birthing their son, supporting, encouraging, and building with him.

He then reiterated his love for Adesua, affirming that what they have built in almost six years will forever be worth fighting for.

Banky wrote:

"When I was finally ready for a wife, I specifically told God I didn't want someone in the Entertainment business. My life was unstable enough. I wanted a 9-to-5 career lady. Someone in Banking, or Telecomms, or Oil & Gas, or Aviation. Just... something else. I didn't want someone with a career as crazy as mine. And when Susu prayed for her husband, she specifically told God she didn't want a Musician, a Pastor or a Politician. Lol. Here we are, almost 6 years into our marriage... and it's crystal clear that God's plans for us were much better than anything we could have dreamt up for ourselves."

See the post below:

Reactions to Banky's post

stephenrchandler:

"Happy Birthday @adesuaetomi!!! You light up every room you walk into! Praying God’s limitless blessings on your next year!!"

masterkraft_:

"Awwww !!!!!! Solid ❤️❤️❤️"

brodashaggi:

"Sweet! . God bless your Union and happy Birthday to Queen Susu "

chidimokeme:

"Happy Birthday ma’am "

nwabueze_clothings:

"@bankywellington Thank you sir , for showing us what Christian Love is All about. God keep blessing your union Boss. "

iampenielglory__:

"I teared up!! This caption is everything. Lord you know the right man for me but above all, Dear Jesus I pray he will write about me like this in Jesus name Amen. Happy birthday ma'am."

Source: Legit.ng