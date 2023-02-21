Tonto Dikeh recently got into a messy online fight with her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill, and it became a tell-it-all affair

Both parties tried to prove how evil the other person was by revealing secrets and sharing receipts

After what many might tag to be the end of the drama, Tonto has taken to her Instagram page to advise women

After days of spilling dirty secrets and dragging each other online, Tonto Dikeh is finally done with her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill.

It all started when Tonto called the businessman out for being a deadbeat dad and a liar.

In a new post on her page, the actress-turned-politician urged women to choose the father of their child carefully and use her case as a learning point.

The mum of one added that the mission isn't to hate men but how to survive a broken one because there are always signs, and women have to look well.

"Dear women, CHOOSE THE FATHER OF YOUR CHILD CAREFULLY…Don’t Love me; learn from me. If I can Save one woman today, I will live a fulfilled life forever. The mission is not to hate a man, It's how to survive a broken man. There are always signs, it’s there. Just Look well. MISSION ACCOMPLISHED. TAKES A BOW"

Netizens react to Tonto's post

comradejerrbernard:

"Move on sister!"

meetemmanueljacob:

"Next year, you will still restart this “mission again”. I wish you well and I hope you also learn from your experience."

lovettewini:

"Anybody that support church chill na God go punish una straight up"

its_mhiz_sophi:

"you married an enemy ..may we not meet such men in jesus name."

beatrice.maris.7:

"Tonto, please try and get King passport from this criminal. Giving the second child the same name with King, this man and Rose are planning something. King was born in the USA. Is easy to use King identity for that his second child you see the case of Tinubu."

nuel_iykes

"Receipt too plenty, nah the only thing wen dey totori my body be that. Tonto suppose collect award for keeping receipts."

g2p____:

"How I wish there is an option of children choosing their mother carefully, some of una no go born."

