Olkunle Churchill has been in a tell-all messy online fight with his ex-wife Tonto Dikeh recently on social media

Despite how viral the drama has gone, the businessman's wife Rosy Meurer, is unbothered and has proven it on social media

Instead of interfering, Meurer shared a video of her recent cruise, eating peppery suya while pretending to be in a beer parlor

With how viral the messy and tell it all fight between Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill has been, one would expect his wife Rosy Meurer to be concerned.

On the contrary, the actress is not interested in interfering or taking her husband's side, and she sparked reactions with a video.

Rosy Meurer unbothered with Tonto Dikeh's drama Photo credit: @rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram page, Meurer shared a video of herself enjoying a wrap of suya with a bottle of beer.

The mum of one revealed that she headed out to get suya as takeaway, but since the vendor's place looked like a 'beer palor', she and the people she was with decided to play pretend.

Tagging herself the queen of all queens, Rosy wrote:

"So spontaneously yesterday we went to get Suya and at the mega plaza Suya place outdoor, looks like “beer palor” so we just said how bout we order beer and just cruise like we are in “beer palor” Suya that was meant to be takeaway we ate it there and football match was on but it was lovely."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Rosy's video

What looked like a harmless video generated mixed reactions on Rosy's page.

While fans of the actress urged her to continue 'peppering' Tonto, other people reminded her that her turn to cry online like her husband's ex will come.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

chiniceluv:

"Lol, if I don't send was a person."

malherbeyima:

"Enjoy yourself my dear !did you send anybody to go and pay for wedding ?chop life jare !nothing do you !"

yummymummylynn:

"The pepper from the suya dey enter some people eye. You are so matured and real. "

chila_ani:

"The day your own go red e go clear for your eye enjoy while it last we online in-laws are waiting."

ogeobinozie:

"My super woman enjoy dear please pepper them️️️️️️️"

ryra_blinks:

" You dey try pepper Tonto no worry your karma dey front."

fatihawa50:

"She no even get your time"

Source: Legit.ng