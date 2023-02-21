Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has continued to spill more messy details about her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill

The movie star shared a video from her tell-all series where she recounted how Churchill had asked her to pay his transport fare to court for him to see his son

According to Tonto, people do not have to love her but they can learn from her mistakes, she asked them to choose the father of their kids carefully

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has continued to share more details about her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill and how he abandoned their son, King Andre Dikeh.

It all started when Churchill celebrated King Andre on his seventh birthday with a touching note on social media where he claimed to miss the boy very much and could not wait to see him someday.

This eventually degenerated into Tonto and Churchill calling out each other online with the actress spilling messy details about her ex-husband.

Fans react as Tonto Dikeh recounts how Churchill asked for transport fare to come to court to see their son. Photos: @tontolet, @olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

She took to her Instagram account to share a snippet from her tell-all YouTube video where she recounted how Churchill who claimed to love his son very much did not show up in court to see the boy but made his lawyers demand for transportation fare from her.

According to Tonto, she and Churchill were both in court when the sitting was adjourned by two weeks whereby she had to bring her son for her ex-husband to see him.

However, Tonto claimed Churchill never showed up and his lawyers asked for N250,000 transportation fare for him to come.

In her words:

“There was an incident that happened in court. They said my son should come to court and he was aware, we were both in court and they said this court has been adjourned and in the next two weeks, we need you to come to court with your son. His father was sitting down here, I was sitting down there with my own lawyers. The next two weeks, I came to court with my son, dressed him all up, proud that he was going to come and see his father at least he was going to see him after a very long time. Churchill did not show up in court for that day. Even the judges asked his lawyers, the man who is here saying he loves his son did not show up on the one and only day that your son was supposed to be present in court because they wanted to see how he was faring, how he looks, they wanted to know how I’ve been taking care of my child, this man did not show up and he had not seen his son for months before then. This man came to court and his lawyers asked the judge to tell me that I was going to be the one to foot his bills to court. After marrying you with my money when I’m not an Indian woman? After feeding you? After clothing you? After making you the man you are? Putting you in the public eye? After everything that I did, you still want to come back and eat my money because you want me to pay for you to come to court. His lawyers were asking for the sum of N250,000 so that he will be able to make it to court to see his son. He asked for transportation money, Festus Keyamo was my lawyer.”

In the caption of the video, Tonto warned ladies to be careful of the kind of men they father children with. She wrote:

“DEAR WOMEN CHOOSE THE FATHER OF YOUR CHILD CAREFULLY…Don’t Love me,LEARN FROM ME.

If I can Save one woman today, I live a fulfilled life forever. The mission is not to HATE A MAN, ITS HOW TO SURVIVE A BROKEN MAN.

There are always signs, it’s there. Just Look well. MISSION ACCOMPLISHED. TAKES A BOW”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh spills more messy details about Churchill

chimercy4life:

“Tonto you are really strong and I am glad you came out of this tragic situation a winner...I ❤️❤️ you.”

its_mhiz_sophi:

“you married an enemy ..may we not meet such men in Jesus name.”

callme__aya:

“Na scammer you jam he will meet his water low in front. God will humble him.”

lajuliz:

“It’s good people say their stories themselves, it gives clarity to issues cos honestly I saw you like a drama queen for online benefits.”

Tonto Dikeh drags Foluke Daramola for wading into Churchill drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh clamped down on senior colleague, Foluke Daramola Salako, for dabbling into her ongoing drama with ex-hubby, Olakunle Churchill.

Tonto tagged the actress and tongue-lashed her on IG while noting that she should act her age.

The deputy governorship candidate proceeded to mention that she doesn’t associate with actresses in the Yoruba film industry and as such, they should let her be.

Source: Legit.ng