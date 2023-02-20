An upcoming stand-up comedian, Baba De Baba, sparked reactions with his take on the celebrity couple feud

The master of ceremonies stated that Tonto would like to have her marriage back amidst the online back-and-forth between her and her ex-husband

Baba De Baba believes that if Churchill could stop Tonto from drinking too much alcohol, then their marriage would work this time

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As Tonto and her ex-husband’s marital issues continue to make the rounds on social media, different people have come up to give their takes.

A Nigerian comedian, Baba De Baba, said that he believes Tonto has learned her lesson the hard way and is ready to amend her ways with Churchill.

Pictures of Tonto Dikeh,Baba De Baba, Churchill Olakunle Credit: @tontolet, @babadebaba, @churchillolakunle

Source: Instagram

The comedian buttressed that netizens should forget all the online back-and-forth between them and that if Churchill gives Tonto a second chance, she will agree to be as his second wife.

According to the comic creator, Tonto has seen that there is nothing outside and wants to return to the marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Tonto has learned her lesson the hard way, and she’s ready to amend her ways with Churchill. Forget all the dragging. If Churchill gives her a second chance, she will become his second wife. At least, she don go outside and see say nothing dey there. My only advice for Churchill is that, if he wants to reconsider her, he should stop her from drinking alcohol because no responsible man can satisfy a lady who drinks too much in bed."

See his post below

Social media users react

iamyvonne_godwin:

"Na Wetin make this one career no grow over how many years now . Upcoming comedian since year 2005."

mariam_oyakhilome:

"She is coming for you, "

sandra_ekwueme:

"If she comes for you online in-laws will start calling her toxic. Mind your BUSINESS!!!"

officialbilly_nation:

"Let advice you man,you can’t go far by chasing fame with peoples problems, if comedy no work for you why not enter market and start business than wasting your time here online."

adire_by_her:

"Who be this one …. If she comes for you now, people will start telling her to ignore yen yen yen."

"Over my dead body will I let you win," Tonto Dikeh vows as she strikes Churchill again, accusing him of theft

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh didn't take it easy with her ex-husband

She came for him again after calling him a deadbeat father and fraudster. Tonto has now called Churchill, a thief who stole her essential files and has used those documents to prevent King Andre from travelling out of Nigeria.

The politician also alluded that her estranged ex-husband was never a software engineer as he claims to be instead a glorified scammer 'Yahoo boy'.

Source: Legit.ng