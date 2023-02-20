Nigerian Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh drove the nail home with her hammer by showing receipts of all the times Churchill didn't pay his son's school fees

The Rivers State politician disclosed that her estranged husband had only paid for their son Andre's school fees a few times

Tonto broke down in tears to narrate how her son almost got embarrassed in school because Kunle refused to pay his school fees

Tonto Dikeh has continued to bring out more proof against her estranged husband, Churchill Olakunle.

In her interview series, the Nollywood baddie-turned-politician disclosed how her husband made sporadic contributions toward their son's development.

Tonto Dikeh drops receipts against ex-husband Churchill Olakunle Credit: @tontolet @churchillolakunle

Tonto stated that Churchill paid their son's school fees a few times, while she showed the receipts of all the times she took care of it herself.

"He also claims that he pays my son's school fee…My son goes to one of the best schools in Abuja, and at the school, once you pay, you get the receipt of the school fees. You will not get the receipt if you are not the parent who paid you. I have 5 receipts, and for a 6-year-old, I should have 6 receipts, but because Kunle only paid for one year, he has just one receipt, and I have 5 of these receipts because I paid for all of them, and they are the original copies."

Social media users react

_demzys:

"This man needs to hide his face in shame. "

oluwabetty97:

"You are a strong woman and may God continue to strengthen you.❤️"

"states that if a man hasn't paid the dowry of a woman, he can't lay claims to the children she bears, even worse if he's a deadbeat. They're automatically that of the woman's family! Keep fighting for the women without their voices. You are truly and inspiration "

sommykleff:

"E go still reach Rose turn, come and marry format, so sad."

portable_collections11:

"Honestly speaking, I just learnt something here.... Is good to keep records. Sis it's well with you."

re.ginald3624:

"Nwanyi oma you are indeed a hero God will keep seeing you."

Churchill celebrates son's birthday with emotional post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Olakunle Churchill celebrated his son, King Andre on the occasion of his seventh birthday.

Churchill who had the son with his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, penned down an emotional note as he clocked a year older.

Churchill called Andre his flesh and blood and explained how much he missed him and wished to see him again.

