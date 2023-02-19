Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh isn't letting anything from her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill get past her as she attacks him yet again

Tonto's latest attacks are coming after Churchill had leaked audio of the actress revealing that she would have killed her son's father if they were still together

In the same post by the politician, she accused her ex of not having any verifiable business, as she alludes that he is a fraudster and not a software engineer, as he claims

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh isn't taking it easy with her ex-husband, as she comes for him again after calling him a deadbeat father and fraudster.

Tonto has now called Churchill a thief who stole her essential files and has used those documents to prevent King Andre from travelling out of Nigeria.

Tonto Dikeh has stirred reactions again as she attacks her son's father, Olakunle Churchill, labelling him a thief. Photo credit: @tontolet/@olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

The movie star also slammed her ex-hubby of not having any verifiable business nor office, yet he claims to have several companies.

The politician also alluded that her estranged ex-husband was never a software engineer as he claims to be instead a glorified scammer 'Yahoo boy'.

See Tonto Dikeh's latest post calling her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, out:

See how netizens reacted to the scathing attacks by Tonto Dikeh against son's father

@savethsluxury:

"I have gone to YouTube and have seen all proofs from king tonto! If you know you haven’t watched the video, don’t come here and comment rubb*ish!"

@sammy_jay221:

"Una go support her here go another blog go insult her, all this fans sef."

@officialugeed:

"I thought ADC asked you to remain calm? You sound too sad. Focus on what's ahead of you. Do you have real friends who advise you? Not the lousy wannabe Doris... i mean real friends? Cos no real friend would allow you go this lane."

@gloriaagah:

"Dear don't mind him,, God will not forsake you, king will grow to make you proud❤️."

@misszainabsanda:

"That’s because his name is on the child’s birth certificate. Get a lawyer abroad to advice you. You’ve been through enough already."

@vivicozo:

"How did Tontolet got involved with this kind of man for christ sake??"

@iamjane_walters:

"If he loves that boy he won't hold his passport back, he won't deny him the life he deserves over there. His wicked by this very action alone. He should stop chasing clout claiming he loves the guy."

@bellakumi:

"I watched the full videos even with daddyfreezy I cried Tee you are a strong woman… some men will drive you crazy and call you mad when you react.."

@cgkreation:

"Just coming from youtube,Tonto is indeed a strong woman.I adore u❤️."

