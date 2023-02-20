Nollywood actress Tonto Dike clarified all the issues she had with her ex-husband Olakunle, giving reasons why she decided to follow him hotly in the past few days

In an interview, the screen hottie disclosed all the important screenshots of her WhatsApp chats with Churchill to prove that she married him with her money

Tonto reported that Churchill duped her into making all the expenses required to plan their wedding back in 2015

The case between Tonto Dikeh and her estranged husband, Churchill Olakunle, appears to be more complicated than what the internet knows.

The star actress was pushed to go into detail about all that occurred between her and her ex-husband so that people would stop judging her and try to walk in her shoes.

Tonto Dikeh accuses her husband Churchill of duping her into marriage Credit: @tontolet

Tonto revealed in an interview how Churchill duped her into marrying him.

"These are documents in which I request that this man repay me the money I spent on marrying him...My friend’s boyfriend paid for the room we slept in on our wedding night. Another man paid for the room we slept in on our wedding night …These are all the documents to show that Olakunle Churchill was married with a woman’s money."

Watch the video below

Social media users react

saviour_whit:

"Okay what is the point of this video now, can someone please explain to me."

official_ceobrec:

"After seeing your videos, I fully confirmed that you’re one of a kind. You’re woman and mother and you’re d*mn so strong . God bless you."

i_am_adesuuwa:

"His kind are still roaming around in Abuja looking for women to use may God help us, this is a lesson to every young lady out there shine ya eye."

itz_ritagold:

"Has he finished paying or he hasn’t finish paying?? Abi this interview is not recent?"

emmynyu:

I own my story and won't stop telling my truth. God is your strength

