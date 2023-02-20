Actress Tonto Dikeh has heavily clamped down on senior colleague, Foluke Daramola Salako, for dabbling into her ongoing drama with ex-hubby, Olakunle Churchill

Tonto categorically tagged the actress and tongue-lashed her on Instagram while noting that she should act her age

The mother of one proceeded to mention that she doesn’t associate with actresses in the Yoruba film industry as such they should let her be

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh didn’t go easy on colleague, Foluke Daramola Salako, who made some comments about her ongoing drama with former husband, Olakunle Churchill.

In the bid to dismiss some IG trolls that came after her, Foluke had slightly chided the actress and submitted that she has no idea of the implications of her actions.

However, Foluke’s words didn’t go down well with Tonto who made sure to respond and shut the actress down.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tonto hurled names at Foluke while noting that she is free to pick sides with Churchill but shouldn’t mention her name.

"Take your side but while doing that get my name/referring to me out of your unsaturated fat mouth..he is your brother but none of you could borrow him money for wedding, he is your brother you respect then shut up and keep respecting him but if you disrespect me, I’ll tell you that age is nothing but a number," she wrote.

In a different portion of her post, Tonto mentioned how Foluke is about 10-13 years older but she (Tonto) wouldn’t hesitate to disrespect her if she fails to act accordingly.

See her full post below:

Social media users react

aishakeji said:

"@folukedaramolasalako you can dm and advice her.What you did is supporting your yoruba brother, its fine leave tonto alone and face front. Stop poking her abeg."

olasumbo_goldinteriors said:

"omo it pays to mind your buiness at this crucial time o , haaa make anybody no collect woto woto."

philominaamaka said:

"I tok am say person go soon buy matter,e con be the foluke.. You all should be informed by now that Tonto’s energy is unmatched and top-notch."

rosemaryegbuna said:

"All I wish for you is genuine peace of mind cause ehnn."

vivvyking said:

"May God give you peace shaa. You need it. You can't be responding to everyone comment and fighting everyone. Learn to ignore sometimes. It will do you a whole lot of good. I come in peace ✌️."

luciouslucy007 said:

"E clear me say she no dey contest anything or she don alrdy mark am say her party loosing the election alrdy otherwise warisdis?"

Churchill begs Tonto Dikeh to move on

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Olakunle Churchill shared an Instagram post suggesting that he doesn't want to elongate matters with Tonto Dikeh.

Churchill begged his former partner to move on from the drama as they have parted ways for about seven years now.

However, internet users who reacted to the post dragged Churchill’s wife, Rosy Meurer, into the drama while accusing her of cooking up her husband’s IG posts.

