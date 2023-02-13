A Nigerian man, Ikenna Nworah, has shared his side of the story after being called out by his estranged lover

In a recent post shared on Facebook platform, the man claimed that madness runs in the lady's family

Mixed reactions trailed the revelation as many dragged him for deceiving her despite knowing that he won't marry her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ikenna Nworah, a Nigerian man who was called out by his estranged lover for betraying her, has shared his side of the story.

His estranged lover, Chinesa Emmanule, had claimed on Facebook that the young man abandoned her and tied the knot with someone else.

Man who dumped lover after 25 years speaks Photo Credit: Ikenna Nworah, Chinesa Emmanule

Source: Facebook

Reports also alleged that the lady had sponsored his trip abroad and waited for him for 25 years.

However, debunking the rumours, Ikenna Nworah, in a message to Leonardo Merdici, stated that she never sponsored him abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to him, he left the relationship for his peace of mind and because he discovered that madness runs in her family.

In his words:

"I read on your wall where people are saying, she stole from her mother to send me abroad, And it's really sad to see, her mother died before I even met her, if her mother had died before I met her, how did she sponsor me with her mother's money that led to her mother's death.

"My brother thank you for asking me, another reason we could not work is because madness runs in their family, her younger sister is ravenly mad and purely psychotic (as in not a play one oh).

"I ran away for my peace of mind and I hold no regrets about it ,let her bring proofs on how she sponsored me. If I am lying make I no see better

"She spent money while living with me and I spent money too on her abi my house na free zone before?

"Why I will not respond to anyone publicly is because if I do, she will further run mad since the symptoms have started already, if she runs mad I don't know who will take care of her sister child, so let us please allow her and her family be for the interest of her mental state. But for me, I will not marry her even as second wife."

Social media reactions

Abdul Jajeel said:

"If she did not get Mad in the whole years that you dated her, then she can never get Mad Again."

Precious Rossy stated:

"He no Dey allow the lady drink water drop cup ooh. Now you no fit even marry as second wife omo this guy should just settle China that’s all."

Augusta Chikamso said:

"Oga you're a mad man. Na u madness they run for ur family."

Okur Ihechiluru commented:

"In all this the lady if pained well well should meet a relationship therapist and co.for guidance and counseling because you see all this rubbish curse, Lie Lie no be me and you go wait for karma when you don't know how prepared the guy is as a man."

See the post below:

Lady heartbroken as estranged lover secretly marries someone else

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Chinesa Emmanule, has called out a man for dumping her and marrying someone else.

The heartbroken woman laid curses on her estranged lover and told him to get married to her or else he will not have a peaceful home.

Reacting to the post, some netizens claimed that the lady had sponsored him abroad and even gave him 25 years of her life.

Source: Legit.ng