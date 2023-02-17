Popular Nigerian socialite, Olakunle Churchill, has celebrated his son, King Andre Churchill’s birthday

The philanthropist who had the son with his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, penned down an emotional note as he clocked a year older

Churchill called Andre his flesh and blood and explained how much he misses him and wishes to see him again

Popular Nigerian socialite, Olakunle Churchill, has caused an online buzz after he celebrated his son with his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.

King Andre clocked a new age of seven on February 17 and Churchill who is estranged from his son with his ex-wife took to social media to celebrate him.

The socialite shared a lovely photo of the birthday boy and accompanied it with an emotional note where he expressed how much he misses him.

Fans react as Olakunle Churchill celebrates son with Tonto Dikeh on 7th birthday. Photos: @olakunlechurchill

Churchill started off by calling King Andre his son, his prince and his flesh and blood. He then went ahead to call him one of life’s most precious gifts to him.

Churchill also showered prayers on his son and explained how much he misses him and longs to see him.

He wrote in part:

“Today, I pray immensely that you grow to be the person God Has predestined you to be and nothing in this world ever change your destiny.

My not so little man! I want you to know that I miss you greatly and long to see you soon.”

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Olakunle Churchill’s emotional message to son King Andre on 7th birthday

A number of social media users were moved by Churchill’s touching birthday message to his son with Tonto Dikeh while others told him to take the right steps to reunite with his son.

Read some of their comments below:

chilesky_posh:

“Chai, word! Lovely father! Is not easy biko! Happy birthday son.”

joeway88:

“He's growing up so fast, i wish Tonto puts whatever issue she got with this boy's father aside, and let the man play his fatherly row in the boy's life. You can't take someone's blood from them. I hope y'all settle this issue”

sandyvictorosazee:

“Carbon copy, happy birthday little King.”

prettymercyaminu:

“The part you say I miss you greatly makes me wanna cry I pray you gat to see your son soon happy birthday handsome ❤️❤️”

adeolaadeyekunoladipo:

“Please sir this boy needs to know to now..he's grown pls do the needful not just on social media.”

esther_modella:

“Take the matter to court and do the right things, you will see your son! Happy birthday King Andre”

olatilewami:

“He is not ready to see his son, All this one na emotional blackmail.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Have you gone to the court? Emotional “internet” post doesn’t do it for me! If you’re serious about seeing your son, the law makes provision for that! Happy birthday Andre. ❤️”

ebere_m:

“U run come internet write this epistle U know exactly what to do if u want to be involved in ur son's life, do you even know the name of the school ur son attends?! Even if the mother doesn't want u in his life, head to court immediately it's ur right!!!!!”

folawewoabisinuola:

“ I feel so emotional for him.”

mylady_eve:

“Oga when you are ready to see your son,you know what to do….”

dejay_tee:

“This is so emotional… may we be lucky with our choice in marriage…”

Tonto Dikeh celebrates son's 7th birthday with 7 cakes

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh is excited as her son King Andre clocks seven years old on Friday, February 17.

To make it memorable, Dikeh went all out for her son, who she had with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, as she ordered seven beautiful cakes with different designs.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a clip of cakes as she penned a short message to her son.

Source: Legit.ng