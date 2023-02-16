Skitmaker JayOnAir has been heartily congratulated by fans and well-wishers after sharing his most recent achievements on social media

The content creator in a series of Twitter posts revealed that he acquired his first car months ago and will now be moving into his first apartment

JayOnAir mentioned how the move had stirred some emotions between him and his mother, and many flooded his comment section with sweet words

It is indeed a beautiful moment for Nigerian content creator Joseph Onaolapo aka JayOnAir who is celebrating some impressive feats in his life.

The humour-merchant in a post shared on Twitter revealed how God blessed him with his first car in less than six months. JayOnAir added that he would also be moving into his first apartment.

JayOnAir buys car, moves into own house. Photo: @jayonair

Source: Instagram

“Just finished packing and officially moving into my first apartment tomorrow. In less than 6 months God has blessed me with my own car and my first apartment. I usually don’t talk about these things but I am super grateful,” his tweet read in part.

See below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

JayOnAir living with mum since 1999

In a different post, the entertainer mentioned how the move has stirred up bittersweet emotions between him and his mum.

According to JayOnAir, he has lived in the same house with his mum since 1999, but it is now time to move on. He wrote:

“My mum and I haven’t said much to each other because we are both clearly emotional but we both also know that it’s time.”

See his tweet below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

@oluwadunsinJA said:

"Congratulations! God bless your mum for her love and support through the years. As you leave, I pray you soar and live a most fulfilling life. Make sure you visit often Happy moving."

@didi_stories_ said:

"Awwww so excited for you. You've to be going home every sunday to give us her peng sunday service outfit oo. I always look forward to them."

@BKuppy said:

"Congratulations to you. You both would be fine and I'm sure she's very proud of you rn. You work hard and have been so consistent. I'm a fan.. especially your Sunday contents. I wish you all the BEST ."

@OfficialSuo said:

"Dude you work so flipping hard,I sometimes catch your midday shows on the road & shake my head in mirth on the regular cos I go just dey tell myself-dis werey go soon wear wig post one astutely spot on & utterly funny skit oo-& boom next minute it happens! Enjoy the blessings Bruv."

@sunmibaremi said:

"Jay you worked hard for it, i listen to you on the radio and also watch your skit there is no way the universe wouldn't bless you for such hard work and consistency. We are all rooting for you."

JayOnAir opens up on his inspiring journey into comedy

Some months ago, the content creator in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng opened up about how he got into comedy at one of the lowest points in his life.

"I was bored. I was depressed. I was out of a job. I just needed something to keep me happy,” he recounted.

JayOniAir equally shared how his mum was initially sceptical but became more receptive when she saw that there was no stopping him.

"She started taking me seriously when she saw that this was something that wasn't going to stop."

Source: Legit.ng