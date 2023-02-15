A diehard fan of BBTitans Yemi Cregx recently called out the show’s host, Ebuka, over his unsettling line of questioning during the last eviction show

The individual mentioned how she has been praying against the host, and his wife came across the insensitive post

Without mincing her words, Cynthia heavily clamped down on the individual and sounded a strong note of warning to others

Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, was recently called out by a fan who thought he went too far with his line of questioning for Yemi Cregx during the last Sunday live show.

The individual went a step further to mention how she had been praying against the host, saying he would never know peace until he repaired the damage caused.

Ebuka's wife lost her cool as BBTitans troll came for her husband. Photo: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

However, Ebuka’s wife, Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, came across the post and didn’t find it funny.

Cynthia clamped down on the troll and went on to mention how viewers often attack her husband after he does their bidding.

"The audacity for you guys to constantly harass someone to do something, then when it’s done and the result doesn’t go the way you expect, you result to sending death threats," her tweet read.

See screenshots below:

Social media users react

ugonnaya_29 said:

"So people are even watching this Big brother show...I love the way his wife returned the curse...some people don't have sense."

marsh_melow_ said:

"Old woman like this spewing trash over a show.. I wonder what she will teach her kids ! I love how Ebuka’s wife gave her back. No be every time person dey do bigger person."

bukholla__ said:

"Bloody entertainment show but it’s paying your bills. I’m not even saying you shouldn’t curse the person back. Shouldn’t you reject the one directed at your husband? I reject it for him in Jesus name sha."

issyluv12 said:

"They turned an entertainment show to a lifetime project n adults for that matter. Our problem no be for here."

che_fav said:

"People are really j0bless, imagine trolling a grown a*s man fir doing his job. "Ebuka break tables, shatter everything" He goes on to do that and y'all start wailing. ."

