A Nigerian man has shared his painful experience on TikTok after tying the knot with his pretty white lover

In a trending video on TikTok, the young man revealed how his life changed for the better after he met her

The happy husband showered accolades on his wife for transforming his life and netizens gushed over their love

A Nigerian man identified as Austino Ihezue has shared his love story with netizens on TikTok.

Austino revealed how poverty dealt with him to the extent of drinking garri with salt and even thinking about killing himself.

Man reveals oyinbo lover transformed his life Photo Credit: @austinoihezue11

Fortunately, his story changed for the better when he met the love of his life, a white woman, and subsequently tied the knot with her.

"My life changed when I met you. If I had committed sucide, I would have missed so much blessings that God has kept in place for me today. Say no to sucide and keep working hard. Soon your story will change. I was so broke to the point where drinking garri with salt was my best food", he said.

Social media reactions

@n0lst said:

"Garri and salt is insane. Happy to see God help you tho."

@samuelemmanuel62 reacted:

"Well, all thanks to God, because when there is life, there is hope. You are now doing great now, glory be to God."

@twenty1savageee said:

"But now u day chill with my cl even get the mind put am as your dp."

@big_pion33 reacted:

"So a lot of people here in comment section are surprised about garri and salt !!! Something wey be normal for me too! God please help me."

@sparklec76 stated:

"No Pain No Gain. Life is Pain and Pain is Invisible. Celebrate Grace brother man. Words plenty for man mouth but we aren’t Story Tellers."

@achusimcharles reacted:

"You have never been broke to the extent you start doubting the existence of God then life neva show you shege."

Man marries cute oyinbo lover

