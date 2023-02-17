Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh went the extra mile to mark her son King Andre’s 7th birthday on February 17

To mark her son’s new age, the mother of one ordered seven cakes with different designs for the celebration

Many of Tonto Dikeh’s fans and well-wishers took to social media to pen birthday messages to her son

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh is excited as her son King Andre clocks seven years old on Friday, February 17.

To make it memorable, Tonto Dikeh went all out for her son, who she had with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, as she ordered seven beautiful cakes with different designs.

Tonto Dikeh sweetly celebrates son's birthday. Credit: @tontolet @kingandre_dikeh

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a clip of cakes as she penned a short message to her son.

She wrote:

“HAPPY 7th birthday to an Angel on Earth kingandre_dikeh.”

See her post below:

Fans pen birthday messages to Tonto Dikeh’s son

Legit.ng captured some of the messages; see them below:

oseghalefelicity:

"Happy birthday king."

toiyoabasi1:

"Seven solid years. Mama you try!!! Happy birthday to King. Seven gbosa for you too."

jimmycelia:

"Happy birthday Andre ."

lilianmadufor:

"7years ago a king birthed a king.. Happy birthday king andre."

nancyamaka:

"Happy birthday king."

joy_evakpor:

"Happy birthday birthday mate."

rixariskinsecrets:

"Happy birthday King Andre. God bless you."

ajayilolageorge:

"Wahoo happy birthday king Andre Toto Dike more wisdom, knowledge and understanding from above, son of God as your days so shall your strength be all the days of your life in Jesus name .."

cyrahleee:

"Happy birthday kingy ❤️❤️❤️ you shall excel than your parents and you will be a blessing to this nation nd beyond ❤️."

ighopemuoden:

"Happy birthday darling child. Grow Gracefully. And happy birthday to you too Tonto because for me, the birth of a child is a rebirth of a mother."

Source: Legit.ng