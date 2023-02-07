YBNL music boss Olamide Baddoo has taken to social media to react to singer Portable Zazu’s interviews

Olamide, who helped put Portable in the spotlight by featuring on the latter’s Zazu hit song expressed his love for him

Baddo’s tweet has, however, stirred funny reactions from some of his followers while others continued to hail him for his effort

Nigerian A-list singer Olamide continues to be a big supporter of Street Pop singer Portable as he seemed to be updated with the activities of the Zazu crooner.

Shortly after different videos of Portable in interview sessions went viral, the YBNL label boss took to his official Twitter handle to express his love for the singer.

Olamide says he loves Portable's interviews. Credit: @olamide @portablebaeby

Olamide simply wrote via his Twitter handle:

“I love zazu’s interviews you de whine?”

See the tweet below:

It is no longer news that Olamide is considered the brain behind Portable’s rise to fame and the latter has repeatedly applauded Baddo for his support.

Netizens react as Olamide expresses love for Portable

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

fowobioflagos:

"Badoo na you e dey come for next ."

themahleek:

"You blow reach am? You dey whine?."

jokercruz:

"Olamide knw say na werey he sign."

officialbrass:

"That guy no need release song b4 him go trend."

soofsaint:

"I do too cos you definitely must laugh."

kriertown:

"Portable na fire. Mek una show face for 25th o. Vote better pesin. Naija no normal as e dey so."

heisalpha:

"Make i laugh with you Baddo , but I suppose dey cry because you never drop album’s date nor song ."

skoolboy:

"That guy lasan Na hin interview dey gimme joy these days."

