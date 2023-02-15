Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, are currently having the time of their lives on their Valentine’s Day baecation trip

The screen diva shared a beautiful video on Instagram showing the moment they were treated to a lovely dinner by the beachside in the Maldives

Aigbe mentioned how much she enjoyed the moment and many people thronged her comment section with mixed reactions

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe easily tops the list of female celebrities who tensioned the internet with Valentine’s Day content.

The actress and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, who are both vacationing in the Maldives, shared a video showing how they spent a portion of their day.

Mercy Aigbe, boo enjoy dinner by beachside. Photo: @realmercyaigbe

Apparently, the couple enjoyed dinner by the beachside and there was also music to elevate their experience and set an even more romantic scene.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the actress mentioned how emotional she got during the entire dining experience.

"I loved every moment, I cried sef! ... it was beyond beautiful, best Valentines ever! the experience is indescribable, it’s something every lover girl girl/boy like me should experience! It’s heavenly."

Social media users react

lizzyg_lioness said:

"The Only celebrity couple that jasi baje , we see you . keep it up."

oyindamola_adee said:

"Ur happiness is all I want momma✅✅enjoy to the fullest best of allwhoever no want you to happpy their soul no go touch ground."

meeezvogue said:

"If this thing no last forever …. Wahala ma shele o , Olopa ma ko everybody seh!"

wendykayluxuryy said:

"D only people dah did Valentine d rest of us na vaji we do."

olori_flawless said:

"Falentines ya finish ooooooooooo ,AGBEKE and Atanda no kill us with love oooooooChai ,God when @realmercyaigbe."

i_am_sholla said:

"Na only u dey do val. The rest of us are under training. We try again next year."

