“One Year With You Has Been Awesome”: Portable and His Female Manager Mark Work Anniversary, Twin in Video
- Controversial singer Portable has been heartily celebrated by his manager, Stelliza, on the occasion of their one-year working anniversary
- Stelliza shared a photo and video on Instagram alongside a lovely note dedicated to the Zazu Zeh hitmaker
- Fans and industry colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the two as they wished them better years ahead
Singer Portable and his manager, Stelliza Adesiyan, have come a long way and are celebrating one year of working together.
The singer’s manager recently took to Instagram with a post in which she appreciated how far they had come together.
Stelliza also posted a picture and video in which she was spotted rocking a similar outfit with the Zazu Zeh crooner.
“My gee one year with you has been awesome thanks always baami ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️wonderful boss you no go fall ogami anybody wey pray for your downfall lo ma fall,” her post read.
See below:
Congratulatory messages pour in for Portable and his manager
2bown said:
"Nah you dey recommend wears for him abi, please try to Dey upgrade portable needs to stop wearing em unfashionable wears this 2023."
olamiti35 said:
"One and only manager that understand portable , both were werey, no normal gentle lady can manage portable as an artist, try to understand that."
yanki.marlian said:
"Hard working Manager."
dacakesmaster said:
"More years to come."
morufatadebowale said:
"I like the way you guys are playing together Mr portable akoi kudi, duAllah abani kudi."
__39__91 said:
"Very soon, with time we go know which other job this ur manager dey do for you coded."
hairhance_beauty_empire said:
"Why u come dey twin with your boss? You no respect him home ? No work ethic opari bosd self no kuku well."
BBNaija's Neo celebrates work anniversary with manager
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that reality star Neo Akpofure sparked reactions online after sharing the gift he got from his manager.
Neo said the manager decided to gift him a PS5 console in celebration of two years of working together.
However, netizens had mixed reactions with many wondering why there’s a need to celebrate an anniversary with a female manager.
