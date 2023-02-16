Controversial singer Portable has been heartily celebrated by his manager, Stelliza, on the occasion of their one-year working anniversary

Stelliza shared a photo and video on Instagram alongside a lovely note dedicated to the Zazu Zeh hitmaker

Fans and industry colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the two as they wished them better years ahead

Singer Portable and his manager, Stelliza Adesiyan, have come a long way and are celebrating one year of working together.

The singer’s manager recently took to Instagram with a post in which she appreciated how far they had come together.

Portable and his female manager mark work anniversary. Photo: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Stelliza also posted a picture and video in which she was spotted rocking a similar outfit with the Zazu Zeh crooner.

“My gee one year with you has been awesome thanks always baami ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️wonderful boss you no go fall ogami anybody wey pray for your downfall lo ma fall,” her post read.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Portable and his manager

2bown said:

"Nah you dey recommend wears for him abi, please try to Dey upgrade portable needs to stop wearing em unfashionable wears this 2023."

olamiti35 said:

"One and only manager that understand portable , both were werey, no normal gentle lady can manage portable as an artist, try to understand that."

yanki.marlian said:

"Hard working Manager."

dacakesmaster said:

"More years to come."

morufatadebowale said:

"I like the way you guys are playing together Mr portable akoi kudi, duAllah abani kudi."

__39__91 said:

"Very soon, with time we go know which other job this ur manager dey do for you coded."

hairhance_beauty_empire said:

"Why u come dey twin with your boss? You no respect him home ? No work ethic opari bosd self no kuku well."

