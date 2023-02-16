Popular Nigerian singer Speed Darlington showed interest in campaigning for the All-Progressive Party presidential candidate

The controversial rapper mentioned that he was ready to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu if only the presidential aspirant was willing to pay him 15 million naira

Speed, in his Instagram Live video, further called out Peter Obi and hinted that not all Igbo people are rooting for him in the forthcoming elections

Controversial Nigeran rapper Speed Darlington has made an open request to the All-Progressive Congress (APC) party's presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a live Instagram video, the Cash 'n' Carry singer beckoned on Tinubu to pay him the sum of 15 million naira so he could start a campaign for him few days before the general election.

Pictures of Tinubu, Speed Darlington and Peter Obi Credit: @officailasiwajubat, @speeddarlington, @peterobi

Source: Instagram

"Time no dey. For 15 million naira Tinubu, I go carry your matter for head. My money no too much. I hear say you dey give people 20 million, 50 million."

Speedo then addressed Peter Obi, saying:

"'Igbo people love me,' no be every Igbo person send Peter Obi o."

See the video below

Nigerians react to Speed Darlington’s video

authentic__interiors:

"Na em make i no like this mumu guy."

gp_d_power:

"Chia people motor money speed u FK for this one money when u fit use your hand work na u de beg people papa like u to give u."

royalborn_j:

"Make u a leave this broke guy, na zlatan make ppl know weda him Dey exist…. Talk sh*t mouth."

candytushbae:

"Hunger na ur make … obi no go give u shishi .. so go keep ur papa wey Dey raise hand up wen singing National Anthem. "

petemon_f:

"Wetin go do our party presido (PAP)."

consult.ict:

"Typical igbo man...always looking for money with everything regardless whether it help their future or dent their generation...that's why Northerners and other nigerians can't trust them."

idezzydre01:

"This guy father died on the 16th of February 2017. Person wey suppose Dey talk about him papa death Dey find campaign money. Tinumbu."

Source: Legit.ng