Controversial rapper Speed Darlington has taken to social media to express his disappointment at billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy

The rapper said despite his many efforts to get into a relationship with DJ Cuppy, she ended up choosing someone else over him

Speed Darlington’s video has since sparked hilarious reactions from many people in the online community

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington, is among those who were seriously taken aback after DJ Cuppy went public about her romantic relationship with boxer, Ryan Taylor.

Darlington, who has repeatedly made passes at Cuppy, shared a video on social media in which he addressed the billionaire daughter and registered his displeasure.

Speed Darlington calls out DJ Cuppy over ‘oyinbo’ fiance. Photo: @speeddarlingtontv/@cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The rapper who claimed Cuppy’s love was bought with expensive gifts wondered if she didn’t proceed with the relationship simply because of pressure from her daddy.

He added that it is typical for an African lady to be under pressure for marriage, especially if a younger sister already has a man.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Speed Darlington's video

blackryptonite008 said:

“Abeg getat!! You could be funny but not on this topic...If you can close your mouth a little bit maybe you would have stood a chance.”

deniikemi said:

"Peer pressure from your Daddy"? & sometimes, this bros just open his mouth waaaaaaa”

tshekks said:

“Isn't Tolani the oldest? Honest question. But even then, rest Speedy ...Cuppy tilorrrrr!! Sorry brother say you no qualify.”

erussamoses said:

“This guy don still go back to America Abeg make una nor dey underrate this guy again oo e nor easy to buy ticket now.”

kingwoman_ said:

“Cuppy turned our speedy to motivational speaker.”

touringlagos said:

“This is why this girl didn't want to share her happiness with you bitter goats.”

taretari_ said:

“The older you get the lesser guys check you...... Did he just say that? Wow, the typical African Man Mentality. Where I Come from, divorced ladies get more toasters than the single ladies.”

Speed Darlington throws shade at friend Zlatan Ibile

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported Speed Darlington sparked funny reactions online after sharing his thoughts about Zlatan Ibile and Naira Marley.

According to him, the Soapy crooner appears to be way more humble than his friend, Zlatan.

Darlington mentioned that he wants to work on a music project with Naira Marley as Zlatan is always forming “big man”.

Source: Legit.ng