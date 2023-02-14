Big Brother Naija season five winner Laycon got the attention he needed from his fans and followers with a series of new pictures he shared

The reality TV star-turned-musician took to his social media account to upload alluring images of himself with a lady in a red beautiful gown

Laycon's images gave off strong Valentine's Day vibes, despite the fact that his post was made a few hours before the lovers' day

Big Brother Naija season five winner Laycon recently got netizens gushing with pictures of himself with a beautiful woman.

The reality TV star posed for lovely pictures with an elegant lady wearing a red silk gown.

Pictures of Laycon in supposed valentines pictures Credit: @itslaycon

Source: Instagram

The image he shared on social media emitted a strong feeling of the love feast that is Valentine’s Day.

See the post below.

Social media users react

tinnel_skincarenigeria:

"Shey na photoshoot be this abi real life ?? Kin to shekpe fun eyin mejeji ooo."

miss_iffyjay:

"When photo shoot finish, make she dey go her house."

_ibironke22:

"Kilode ti eyin mejeji ose wo bata? Nice one presido."

raychelle_johnson:

"I don’t like the 3rd slide tell her to stand ."

@Akiin_Taiwo:

"Na for song or na your babe?"

layconswivesassociation:

"Stand up for. Our husbands leg o."

jaynoble_concepts:

"The same drumstick has been exalted,indeed God is not man."

pinky_goldd:

"My all time favourite no give me this kine heart attack again oo before u do pre wedding post, abeg tell us 6 months before hand, so I can divorce u in my heart first between, you look stunning."

iam_mhizkem:

"Pls and pls and pls and pls. Can you explain who she is @itslaycon this is heartbreak for me ooo somebody should wake me up oooo. It can’t be, she even sat on my baby’s leg ."

Source: Legit.ng