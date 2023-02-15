Mercy Aigbe's Valentine getaway to Maldives with her husband has been a tool of romantic oppression on Instagram

The actress has been updating fans on her activities, both casual and romantic, at the beautiful destination

Even though the day of love has ended, the mum of two has still not stopped sharing videos and 'chop' life moment

Even though Valentine's Day has ended for many, actress Mercy Aigbe's romantic getaway with her husband in Maldives is still ongoing.

While many people are trying to cleanse social media of the love and excess display of love, Mercy Aigbe is still flooding her page with romance.

Mercy Aigbe shares video from Maldives Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

The actress shared a video of her enjoying a relaxing moment in the jacuzzi, with her husband Adekaz presumably behind the camera.

She captioned the post with:

"After a long trip down here, best thing is to chillax in the jacuzzi and sip some champagne @amarimaldives ❤️Aye Foreign, Aye Island ni mo n je "

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mercy's post

papaya_ex:

"Na Hajia enjoy this valentine pass❤️"

iamyvonnejegede

"Enjoy my sis. Life no pass like this jare."

deyemitheactor:

"Las las we go come back come face NEPA! "

malikberrydmw:

"Today na 15th o pls let follow the calendar."

misqabbi_glam:

"Mercy na only you do val❤️"

larmybeautyhub:

"Na only u do Valentine for dis social medium."

iam_aisha_:

"You too sabi enjoy life abeg❤️❤️❤️"

coco_exports:

"Who dey give valentine award? Just come give this beautiful woman. Nah she enjoy this Val passGod when?"

jessyjoyce122:

"It's good pls we don't want to hear save breakfast has been served later oopearllcandy's profile picture."

pearllcandy:

"Na haters no go like this "

Adekaz's first wife marks Valentine's Day alone

While husbands were out gushing over their wives, spoiling them with gifts and trips for Valentine, Mercy Aigbe's co-wife, Funsho Adeoti, spent the day alone.

The mum of four took to her Instagram page with throwback photos of her children and wished everyone a happy Valentine's celebration.

Funsho's hashtag expressed how happy she was to have her kids, as she had nothing more to ask for.

