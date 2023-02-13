Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, has opened up on what he feels about his appearance

The movie star admitted in a viral video that he is disappointed with his face and went ahead to explain why

The video had a lot of netizens rolling with laughter as they commented on how effortlessly funny Mr Ibu is

Veteran Nigerian actor, Mr Ibu with real name John Okafor, has admitted that he is disappointed with his face.

The movie star revealed this and more during an Instagram live session where he spoke on love among other topics.

Mr Ibu likened love to kerosene because according to him, it melts and goes. He then noted that if people are not mature enough to handle love, then they should not go there.

The movie star also went ahead to speak on his appearance and how his looks makes him fearful of mentioning love because he is disappointed with his face.

Ibu said the kind of fineness he needed from his face dodged him and he got another face instead.

In his words:

“Sometimes fear no dey allow me mention love because my face no… I am disappointed because the kind of fine I needed from my face, that one dodge me so I come get another face but I still attach love to it.”

See the video below:

Nigerians laugh hard as Mr Ibu explains why he is disappointed with his face

The clip of the veteran actor speaking on how he’s disappointed with his face went viral on social media and seemed to amuse many netizens. Read what some of them had to say about the video below:

9jasingles_partner_connects:

" pure comedian of the century "

nse__official:

"This man too funny abeg "

notinyourimagination:

" love Dey look face and pocket normally for Nigeria"

sauceprince1:

"Baba, na baby face to some ladies o. We love this kerosine baby man face, let it continue melting, because e dey give JOY."

priscillia_oluchi_:

"Man is effortlessly funny , he doesn’t even have to do too much. Legendary. Daddy, you are a handsome man biko."

owo_dada:

"Mr Ibu face Dey make person laugh shuu"

gifteduju:

" this man thank you for recreating Sam loco for us."

miss_ruby221:

" this man is hilarious without any effort …. Sometimes na Nigeria situation dey make person strong face ."

