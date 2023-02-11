Actress Iyabo Ojo has taken to social media to condemn people who bash others over their preferred candidate for the presidential election

This comes after the actress' colleague Toyin Abraham revealed the death threats she got for supporting Tinubu

Ojo also added that even though she's not supporting any political party, she stands behind Peter Obi

Iyabo Ojo has finally revealed her preferred choice for the 2023 presidential election.

The actress revealed this while condemning those who bully others for their choices even though it's a democracy.

Iyabo Ojo declares support for Peter Obi Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris/@peterobigregory

Source: Instagram

The mum of two went further to remind Nigerians that most of the politicians, even though they look like enemies to their supporters, are friends behind closed doors.

"I do not understand why some people on social media have resulted to insulting other people who are not in support of their political candidate, it's democracy & everyone is entitled to support who so ever they wish to support, if you don't like their choice fine, vote your choice, one thing you must understand is this politicians are friends behind closed doors & they or their children will never lose a sweat nor blood becos of you, please! Please!! please!!! stop bullying people that are not supporting your own candidate, ejor."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Iyabo Ojo also used the opportunity to reveal that she is supporting Labour Party's Peter Obi to become president even though she doesn't belong to or campaign for any party.

"Note !!! I do not belong to any political party, i also choose not to campaign for any political party, but i stand obedient for presidency... so help us God "

See the post below:

Netizens react to Iyabo's post

alabaultimate:

"Obedient Niwa, So help us God❤️"

monardeluxestore:

"You see that part “they are all friends behind closed doors”, it’s very apt. Why you lose sweat and sleep over them thinking they are enemies, they know how they deal with one another when the chips are down. Choose who you want and allow other people choose, simple!"

oyenike_k:

"To the honest! Why the fight? People should be able to make their own choices with out fear or intimidation."

rishpresh:

"Boldness!!!! Not those that even lack courage to declare who they support. Iyawo wa, iyawo igbo. We love you."

bisolaolanike8:

Sister, no one is insulting anyone, they should stop their manipulation and face whosoever they want to vote for and stop advertising/selling anyone to their followers!"

fola_seyi01:

"They do insult @eniolabadmus on a daily basis because of her choice of candidate, and they'll be preaching one Nigeria on social media."

Post claims Toyin Abraham is dead

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, was rumoured to be dead by a mischievous social media user over her support for APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It is no longer news that several celebrities have been subjected to harassment on social media over the upcoming presidential election and their candidate of choice.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Toyin Abraham addressed the troubling claim. She posted screenshots from the YouTube post and accompanied it with a heated caption.

Source: Legit.ng