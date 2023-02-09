The Afrobeat maestro Seun Kuti is on the defensive about why he publicly appreciated Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2015

The famous saxophonist revealed that he thanked Tinubu for removing Goodluck Jonathan from his presidential office

Nigerians were taken aback by Seun's prejudiced declaration against Jonathan, as they vented their disappointment and frustration on the singer

After Netizens called him out for alleged hypocrisy during his fight with Peter Okoye, Afrobeat star Seun Kuti has defended himself for praising Tinubu in 2015.

Seun first accused the Psquare twins of supporting Buhari when he provided an online clip of the duo’s performance at President Buhari’s inauguration.

Pictures of Goodluck Jonathan, Seun Kuti and Bola Tinubu Credit: @goodluckebrerjonathan, @bigbirdkuti, @officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Seun lashed out at Peter Okoye for calling him out and described Peter Obi, who is the singer's principal, as an opportunist.

Nigerians went all the way to dig up tweets where the saxophonist praised Bola Tinubu for bringing Buhari to power in 2015.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In his statement of defense, Seun Kuti claimed that he thanked Tinubu for removing Jonathan, whom he despised with passion.

"Yes, I thanked Asiwaju for removing Jonathan, whom I despised passionately. So what! Is that the same as performing for them like a monkey?"

See the post below

Nigerians react to Seun Kuti’s revelation

paulchydee:

"When e smoke finish come dy yan una dy take am serious. Seun and jollof na same character. "

03mediaceo:

"Seun despised Jonathan for what reason if I may ask??"

mramazing_03:

"You chose the man that your father exposed and even got jailed for 20yeqrs over jonathan….. that says a lot."

veevogee:

"Once they start throwing tribalism card, it’s time to check their back pockets. You’ll definitely find CORN there...."

officiallychidi:

"The Internet never forgets, I have said this before let us forget all this distractions and support the most competent person contesting for this election, nobody holy pass."

east_marlian:

"You despise Jonathan only because he is igbo!! Nobody should tell me nothing! Tribalism is the root of Nigerians Problem and as we all keep hating ourselves because we are from different Ethnic backgrounds, we are not going anywhere forward in this country!!!! The day NIGERIA Divides, that day our healing starts… we are not ready yet."

Source: Legit.ng