The Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye beef about the 2023 elections is still at a full-blown exchange, and Nigerians seem to have caught the latter's hand in the honey pot

An old tweet from 2015 by Seun Kuti thanking Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for helping to bring President Muhammadu Buhari into power 2015 has gone viral online

The old tweet resurfaced online just days after Seun had slammed Peter Obi as an opportunist and got into an online brawl with Peter Okoye of the P-Square

The social media space was set on fire yesterday, February 9, 2023, as netizens were split between supporting Peter Okoye of the P-Square and Fela's last son, Seun Kuti.

Both singers were engaged in a fierce online exchange stirred by their political choices. Mr P Okoye is a big Peter Obi supporter, and he took offence with Seun Kuti for calling his principal an opportunist and for calling him out.

Nigerians dig up old Seun Kuti's tweet hailing Bola Tinubu, just hours after his online beef with Peter Okoye about 2023 elections. Photo credit: @bigbirdkuti/@peterpsquare/@officialasiwajubat

However, the exchange prompted Nigerians to do a background check on Seun Kuti, and it was found out that he once hailed the 2015 elections that brought President Buhari to power.

In the old tweet dug up by netizens, Seun hailed and thanked Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for bringing about the 2015 change.

See Seun Kuti's old tweet hailing Tinubu for helping to push out the Goodluck Jonathan government in 2015:

See how netizens reacted to the 2015 tweet by Seun Kuti and his current outburst against Peter Obi and Mr.P of the P-Square

@ositatennyson:

"I knew when he start raising the unnecessary dust and argument. I knew he was trying to discredit Peter Obi so he can be able to market his unmarketable choice."

@tosmanofficial:

"He was not praising them, you need to understand “Aluta Continua” Mk una read well and understand captions."

@kxngdxdx:

"Everybody when Dey fight Peter Obi since the beginning Dey always collect shame las las. Check all of dem."

@idinma_x:

"Stop playing with Nigerians fr!!! At this point, Seun should just stop ranting abeg."

@nex2.u:

"Peter Obi’a only crime is that he’s an igbo man. Brymo came with his own and it went south wards, now seun is trying so hard to discredit him but see where it landed. I keep saying this as an igbo person, if APC had given Osibanjo that ticket, I’d vote him. Tribalism is not the way forward."

@jide6carlos:

"Una no Dey understand things easily. Check the date and it was just after the result of Buhari being the president was announced. And it wasn’t May 29 yet. So we all believed Buhari was the right man then before we got scammed and stop this internet never forgets and think straight."

@25tobiloba:

"We no dey think sef. This is a tweet from 2015. Everyone thought Buhari had good plans for Nigeria."

@uniquestellp:

"The internet never forgets be careful how you rant, you may praised in the past."

@ambfemiafolabi:

"That statement is an ironic statement, for those who understand what irony means."

@god_is_great0000:

"Na everybody pray make Buhari enter that year no be only bruh Femi hope una remember Sai Baba."

@knightsirdam_cubana:

"Seun the Corn-artist has been exposed."

