Nigerian billionaire and politician Ned Nwoko caused a stir with pictures of his estranged wife, Laila and their kids

The politician, who is also famous for his marriage with actress Regina Daniels, gushed over Laila and their kids, who he referred to as his babies

Nwoko’s post stirred reactions from many of his fans and followers, including Nigerian singer 2Baba

Popular businessman and politician Ned Nwoko has left many talking after he took to social media to share cute pictures of his estranged wife, Laila Charani and her kids, and added a compliment.

Ned Nwoko shares cute pics of his estranged wife and their kids. Credit: @princenednwoko

Ned flooded his Instagram page with the picture and added a caption that read:

“My beautiful babies.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Ned Nwoko’s pictures

The businessman’s post has divided netizens. While many expressed excitement over what appears to be Ned’s reconciliation with Laila, others managed to bring Regina into the drama.

Popular Nigerian singer 2Baba also reacted to the picture and pointed out the striking resemblance between Ned and his kids.

He wrote:

"I see mini Prince ned for that side."

See other reactions below:

luckysing19:

"Sir keep laila out off social media. She also should have close her Instagram, to avoid all this bad comments. Regina should be there as she is actress but, protect laila."

crooner5930:

"Regina, u cannot replace Laila . Her kids r her kids.."

dianpretty24:

"Campaign strategies ."

emiliaakpabot:

"You are finally doing right by your kids. Kudos."

divine_tinna:

"Thank you Oga for reuniting your family you will win this election in Jesus christ name Amen and Amen we love Laila and her beautiful kids."

aubiergembock:

"Well, she wanted to come back home, and she did. Let’s be happy for Laila, and for their reconciliation."

Ned Nwoko says he is serving Nigeria by marrying many wives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels’ husband, Prince Ned Nwoko made headlines with his statement about men in the southern part of the country.

According to Nwoko, southern men who stay away from polygamy are contributing to prostitution in the country.

Nwoko said there are many women in the southern part of the country without husbands, which is why there is a high level of prostitution.

