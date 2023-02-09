Nollywood actress Funke Akindele’s sister, Neecee, has taken to social media with a post dedicated to the memory of their late mum

Neecee shared a video mash-up featuring old throwback photos of their mum who recently left the world

Followers and industry colleagues were spotted in the comment section with comforting words for the grieving woman

It is indeed a sad time in the household of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, who recently lost her dearly beloved mother.

The movie star’s elder sister, Neecee, took to Instagram with an emotional video mash-up dedicated to the memory of their deceased mother.

The video featured epic throwback photos of their mum when she was still alive and well. Neecee’s post also came along with a moving note in which she mentioned what their mother meant to them.

“For you, it was all about US…… Our joy, comfort and success makes you happy!!!! You sacrificed a lot for us mum!!! Dear Mama, Thank you for all you were to US ….You ran a good race and we appreciate and celebrate you mum!! Rest well MUM we miss you so bad!” her post read in part.

Condeolence messages pour in

ayometide said:

"Sending the Akindele & Adebanjo lot of love and prayers ❤️. Stay strong aunty."

ayishaakilu said:

"Losing a parent is not easy oh I experienced it 23days now when my dad left memay they rest well."

officialomoborty said:

"Heaven gained an Angel. Be strong big sis ."

lala_dapo said:

"This is sad but we have no choice. May her so rest in perfect peace. Take heart sis."

folagade_banks said:

"May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.. she gave us icons❤️."

harlarbee007 said:

"May Almighty Allah grant her Aljanat Fridaos Amin, sorry for the lost sis."

Comedian Seyi Law mourns mother's passing

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that comedian Seyi Law mourned the loss of his darling mother.

The humour merchant penned an emotional tribute on Instagram in which he mentioned how she sacrificed a lot for him.

Seyi mentioned being heartbroken and many were seen comforting him in the comment section.

