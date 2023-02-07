Grammy Award-Winning Beninese American singer Angelique Kidjo joined the list of international celebrities to congratulate Tems

The Mother Nature activist, in her congratulatory note, appreciated the Nigerian Afro-soul star for bringing the gilded gramophone home

Fans and music lovers joined the Mama Africa Crooner to dish out goodwill messages to Tems in their unique reactions

Grammy Award-Winning Beninese-American singer Angélique Kidjo has congratulated her fellow African lady Tems for bringing the Grammys back to their motherland.

Angélique took to Twitter to make a thrilling statement about how she feels about Tems’ international win.

Beninese global star Angélique Kidjo congratulates Nigerian singer Tems on her Grammy Award Credit: @angéliquekidjo @temsszn

Source: Instagram

The Mother Nature activist in her tweet also celebrated another South African Female artist, Nomcebo Nothule Zikode, for adding to the list of African women who have conquered the Grammy stage.

Angélique gave the amazing women their flowers by noting that it was their time to shine.

"Congratulations to African Ladies @temsbaby and @Nomcebozikode for your Grammys!! It is your time to shine and you deserve it so much! @RecordingAcad."

See her post below

Netizens react to Angélique Kidjo’s post

@De_Drizzy001:

"What Burna boy couldn't since yesterday lmaoo. Patiently waiting for him to congratulate Tems and Nomcebozikode."

@angeliquekidjo:

"Burna boy is yet to send congratulations to tems. Please talk to him."

@kwazibruce:

"Coming from the OG herself, it's very heartwarming."

@BigWiz08:

"Burna Boy u still dey cry since on Sunday?? Werey come congratulate people way beat u win Grammy jor."

@Emperorluggy:

“You deserved it so much” meaning that overly hyped and promoted single was wack as fact and didn’t deserve it … Love the shade here innit ?"

@wiz_ghigi:

"Mama rest abeg,go console ur pikin."

Tiwa Savage and other top female stars congratulate Tems

Following her first win at the prestigious 65th Grammy Awards, Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi aka Tems was celebrated both at home and abroad.

Tems made history as the first female Nigerian afrobeat singer to win a Grammy with her feature on rapper Future’s Wait For You track.

Waje, Tiwa Savage, and Omawunmi who are pioneers of female stardom in the country took to their Instagram story channel with congratulatory posts.

Source: Legit.ng