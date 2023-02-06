Celebrated Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut brought the attention of netizens to how great the Grammy Award-winning artist Tems was at the moment

The internet gist breaker declared Tems the best artist in Nigeria and Africa at large for doing a lot for herself and the industry at the start of her career

The statement made in honour and recognition of the country’s most cherished singer was met with heartfelt celebratory comments

Popular Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut has joined the list of Nigerian celebrities to congratulate the Nigerian fast-rising act Tems on her Grammy award.

The singer-turned-media personality made a comment about the Tems' recent victory that drew a lot of attention online.

Pictures of Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut and Grammy Award winning singer Tems

Source: Instagram

Tunde highlighted that Tem was the best in Nigeria and Africa at large, a winner who was not to be classified under any category because of her gender.

According to Tunde, Tems has achieved a lot in the past year and this new year that so many other artists didn’t do.

"RESPECT TO ALL THE SUPER WOMEN IN AFRICA!!! Tems did so many things last year and this year. Many things that other artistes didn’t do. She has achieved a lot in a small space of time.Give Tems her flowers. "

See his post below

Social media users react

ugoccie:

"A queen and more. "

diamondokechi22:

"Super win individually. "

mis.sherifa:

"She has earned it, when opportunity meets talent, this is what you get. You can call it Grace. Big Tems!!!! "

ashabimajek:

"Go girl, I agreed on this ... She is indeed the best Artist. Put respect on her name. Congrats Queen TEMS."

elegbafemi:

"Wizkid fc will be like it’s because of wizkid bla bla bla but they forgot essence ft Tems is the only song that got nominated for Grammy last year… Tems deserves some respect.

nellyb72:

Thank you for saying this...I was actually discussing same thing with my friend last night,if it was a make artist that won that award,you’d see it on everyone’s status and timeline...well I’ve always loved her and congratulations to Tems on this win.

Tems meets Beyonce, Jay Z as she attends Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tems was among high-profile entertainers who snagged invites to the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch.

Lovely videos from the event captured the moment Tems exchanged pleasantries with hosts Jay Z and his wife, Beyonce.

The clips sparked sweet reactions from Nigerians on social media with some people pointing out Tems’ cool composure.

Source: Legit.ng