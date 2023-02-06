Popular Nigerian pastor, Paul Eneche’s newly married daughter, Deborah, recently got netizens talking about her style for the umpteenth time

The young lady recently flaunted the huge rings on her finger including one that was shaped like a crown

While some netizens praised her unique sense of style, others wondered if the rings were not too heavy on her hand

Nigerian pastor Paul Eneche’s newly married daughter, Deborah, has once again made the news over her unique style.

The young lady has been known not to conform to regular or basic fashion trends and has continued to stand out in her own way.

Just recently, Deborah Eneche posted photos online of her outfit to church which consisted of an oversized suit jacket, a short skirt, pantyhose, a Birkin bag, white socks and a shiny pair of high-heeled shoes.

Pastor Paul Eneche's daughter's wedding ring causes stir. Photos: @deborah_pauleneche

Source: Instagram

However, what seemed to stand out the most from her appearance was the huge rings on one of her fingers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Deborah was seen wearing an engagement ring with a huge stone and a crown-inspired wedding band. Both of the big rings were balanced on top of each other on one finger.

Swipe to see photos of her full outfit and her rings below:

Nigerians react as Paul Eneche’s daughter Deborah flaunts her crown inspired wedding ring

Shortly after the pastor’s daughter posted photos of her outfit and ring online, it made the rounds and got some netizens talking.

While some of them acknowledged that Deborah Eneche has an interesting sense of style, others wondered about the weight of the rings on her finger.

Read some of their comments below:

nwanyibuezee:

"This girl has always lived in a world of her own and I love it for her❤️"

human_cocain:

"Her sense of style has a unique twist to it. And she carries it gracefully."

chinyereowah:

"Shey hand no go pain am like dis ....."

queen_julesofficial:

"All this iron? It’s too much o"

ngalakwesiliekwesi:

"How many rings, is too much nah abi hand no dey pain her."

wunmibada:

"This is too much but I love it "

ita_cole:

"See load "

palace4all:

"Hope this won’t hurt her finger sha, irishirishi"

Peter Obi, others storm Paul Eneche's daughter's white wedding

Hours after her traditional wedding, Deborah Enenche, the daughter of the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, had her white wedding on Saturday, December 17.

The event which took place in Abuja was attended by prominent figures in the country including former Nigerian president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, Bishop David Oyedepo, among others.

A series of videos shared on the groom Sam Uloko's Instastory showed the exotic car the bride used as well as the moment the couples made their entry into the church.

Source: Legit.ng