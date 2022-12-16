Pastor Paul Enenche's daughter, Deborah, had her traditional wedding on Thursday and it came with some beautiful moments

A video from the event showed the moment Pastor Paul told his daughter to go and bring her husband to him

Many celebrities as well as followers of the Nigerian cleric have continued to send congratulatory messages to the family

Deborah Enenche, the daughter of the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, is traditionally wedded to her heartthrob.

She took to her Instagram page to share beautiful moments from her traditional wedding which took place on Thursday, December 15.

Deborah Eneche shared videos from her traditional wedding. Credit: @hawthornmedia01 @deborah_paulenenche

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the funny moment Deborah went about looking for her man when her dad asked her to go bring him.

Sharing the clip she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Highlights from today. Our Idoma Queen is traditionally wedded."

See her post below:

In another caption, she wrote:

"They are paying my bride price today."

See the video below:

See more videos below:

See a video from the party after the traditional wedding

Congratulations pour as Deborah Enenche traditionally weds her boo

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

etimeffiong:

"Too much play…but I love it! Congratulations Debz ."

janetngbede:

"Watched live from England, I couldn’t hold my joy. You’ll looking so beautiful & gorgeous. And Debbie is world’s most beautiful bride Lord we are grateful ."

fabricheadquarter:

"Oh this is love and purity at it’s best, I’ve not seen a bride so happy, relaxed and playful… I love love love it!!"

anne.ointed:

"Oozing joy! Love it congrats again! ❤️."

lup_studio:

"But wait... Imagine living with Dr and Mrs Paul Enenche and now you have to go hard one too."

obi3361:

"Kai! This family is a vibe abeg Godly same time dangerously fun They make me serving God sweet."

Pastor Paul Enenche shares interesting lineup ahead of daughter's wedding

Pastor Paul Enenche in a previous report via Legit.ng revealed plans for the wedding of his daughter Deborah Paul-Enenche to Sam Uloko.

Pastor Enenche in a post via his social media timeline on Sunday, December 11, 2022, shared lovely photos of himself, his wife, daughter, and soon-to-be son-in-law while revealing a pre-wedding concert would take place on December 16 ahead of the wedding on December 17.

He also revealed that popular gospel singers in the country including Dunsin, Prosper Ochimana, Steve Crown, and Moses Bliss among others will join his family in appreciation to God.

Source: Legit.ng