Celebrities

Peter Obi, GEJ, Other Prominent Figures Storm Pastor Paul Enenche’s Daughter’s White Wedding, Videos Trend

by  Olumide Alake
  • It is a day of celebration for popular Nigerian cleric Pastor Paul Enenche has his first daughter Deborah Enenche had her white wedding today
  • Lovely moments from the event have surfaced on social media with prominent Nigerians like Bishop David Oyedepo, Peter Obi, among others in attendance
  • Many netizens have taken to social media to pen congratulatory messages to the latest couple in town

Hours after her traditional wedding, Deborah Enenche, the daughter of the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, had her white wedding on Saturday, December 17.

Pastor Enenche, daughter's white wedding
Moments from Pastor Enenche's daughter's white wedding. Credit: @hawthornmedia01 Source: Instagram
Source: Twitter

The event which took place in Abuja was attended by prominent figures in the country including former Nigerian president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, Bishop David Oyedepo, among others.

See some of the videos below:

Groom shares sweet moments

A Series of videos shared on the groom Sam Uloko's Instastory showed the exotic car the bride used as well as the moment the couples made their entry into the church.

See them below:

Enenche
Screenshots from Sam Uloko's instastory. Credit: @hawthornmedia01
Source: Instagram

Netizens congratulate Pastor Enenche and his family

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

ogboji_y:

"We were all live to celebrate our sis Deborah Paul enenche. Deborah your home is blessed."

realhonou199:

"It's s!lly how y'all nearly injected h@tes into Mercy Chinwo towards Pst. Blessed, her husband b'cos of Osinachi's domestic vi0lence saga that almost ru!n their marriage plans but now nobody issued any warning to Deborah Enenche's husband nor Rejoice Nweze's. Y'all are hypocrites."

everywoman2k19:

"Congratulations to you both God bless your union."

alexamamiro:

"Wetin dey do two of dem for that stage?"

Lovely moments from Pastor Paul Enenche's daughter's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Deborah Enenche Pastor Paul Enenche's daughter had traditionally wedded to her heartthrob.

She took to her Instagram page to share beautiful moments from her traditional wedding which took place on Thursday, December 15.

A clip showed the funny moment Deborah went about looking for her man when her dad asked her to go bring him.

Sharing the clip she wrote:

“Highlights from today. Our Idoma Queen is traditionally wedded."

Source: Legit.ng

