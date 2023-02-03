Singer Davido has announced that he wouldn’t be returning to social media until March but this hasn’t stopped fans from missing him

A video making the rounds online captured the moment a 30BG female fan came across another fan of the singer who owns a tricycle

The lady couldn’t help but admire the interior of the tricycle which had several poster pictures of the music star

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian singer Davido isn’t back on social media until March but fans are seriously missing his presence in the online community and entertainment scene.

Just recently, a video of two 30BG fans made the rounds online and warmed the hearts of other supporters of the singer.

Keke driver floods interior of tricycle with singer's posters. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Apparently, a female fan had boarded a tricycle owned by a 30BG fan and she was pleasantly surprised upon taking her seat.

The lady quickly brought out her phone to record the lovely interior of the tricycle which was filled with several poster pictures of the 30BG singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the clip below:

Social media users react

big_mo_rhikz said:

"Wizzy fans no fit enter this kind keke."

ralphmega said:

"This keke man got my money anytime of the day."

shayee_maktub said:

"I no enter this Keke be that."

i_am_wesckenny said:

"I go pay X2 for this kind keke "

big_osinwin_01 said:

"Nah real fans be this, still Dey listen to him song join.. no be all this online own way no go stream jus Dey fight for comment section only ."

certifyd_arab said:

"Nor go get accident oo you they see road so."

__yocrazygf said:

"Them plenty for my area even Wizkid and naira Marley sticker too dey ."

Buju shares screenshot of his chat with Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Buju BNXN got people talking online after his chat receipts with afrobeat maestro Davido surfaced online.

In the leaked chat between Buju and Davido, the latter was seen congratulating the former on the arrival of his Next Rated ride, a Bentley.

In response to Davido's congratulatory message, Buju said he had also missed OBO so much.

Source: Legit.ng