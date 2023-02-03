Nigerian dancehall's fast-rising star Ruger gave a social media user a taste of their harsh medicine

Nigerian dancehall singer Ruger had it hot with a netizen after a recent post he made on the music social app TikTok.

The Red Flags singer blasted a user who denied that they didn’t know Ruger as a musician.

The comment was left under Ruger’s post he made to promote the fresh release he has with DJ Neptune.

"I don’t know Ruger is an artist," the user commented.

"Then you must be mad my love,’ Ruger responded.

Fans react to Ruger’s response

okenwadesmond31:

"And na true she must be mador living under Zuma rock."

toks_hair1234:

"E pain ruger"

kimmykandy_kiki:

"Se*y savage. "

Slimbullet

"Wetin be this with due respect."

cry_baby:

"Funny this the only comment he replied."

Ruger replies fan who claims Buju is better than him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ruger slammed a Twitter user who said Buju BNXN is a better singer than he is during a Q&A session on his page.

Ruger noted that the difference between him and BNXN is that all his hits were just him, not features or covers of other artists' songs.

The singer also said he is always proud to go on stage around the world to perform his hit songs and watch people sing along with no help.

DJ DimpleNipple slams Ruger for calling her out

Legit.ng recalls that this isn't the first time Ruger has gotten embroiled in an online war. Some months ago, the singer had taken to social media to slam popular dancer DJ DimpleNipple for calling out Jonzing Record label boss D’Prince for allegedly blocking her on his Instagram page.

The female disc jockey had shared screenshots of her exchange with the singer in which he requested her presence at a popular hotel for a business meeting.

Ruger in the defence of his boss called DimpleNipple a low life who is used to doing hookups and noted that legal actions will be taken against her.

