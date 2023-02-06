Nigerian singer Peruzzi recently sparked reactions online with a comment he shared about the forthcoming election and its aftermath

Peruzzi who is signed to Davido's record label noted that the 2023 presidential Election which is just days away, there is going to be so many crazy reactions from different camps

The singer, however, noted that the reactions that are set to follow might just lead to the banning of music

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nigerian singer, Peruzzi has stirred emotions online with a comment he shared on his Twitter page.

The OBO signee revealed in his post that the aftermath of the 2023 election is set to be a serious 'Gbas Gbos' something.

Singer Peruzzi reveals what might after the 2023 presidential elections. Photo credit: @peruzzi_vibes

Source: Instagram

Peruzzi went on to note that if the Gbas Gbos becomes unbearable, the losers of the 2023 elections, might get angry and ban music in the country.

See Peruzzi's comment about the 2023 elections and music getting banned that has sparked reactions:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See how netizens reacted to Peruzzi's tweet about music getting banned after the 2023 elections

@Oba_Of_Owerri:

"Peruzzi is happy tonight. May heaven smile on us."

@Taoreed_191

"Na to sneak inside your traveling bag cuz I no say you go japa so we dy gather go ni ."

@PreshBolton:

"Just gun and bomb blast go dey sound for our ear cos we might all be recruited into the army! ."

@chidiebere_eric:

"Nooooo abeg ,make my face show first for this music."

@yungzee_buchi:

"Jagaban na musician on his own. He go drop album before election."

@Egborojie:

"Who you dey vote for? as I dey support your music for Spotify, I wan know weda you dey support my hope."

@LegitGodfrey:

"I swear, na music industry dey only give us undiluted joy on a steady streak."

@Diamond47201558:

"Abeg Peruzzi pass me the loud you smoke I think the loud was miss with happiness and joy I can feel it."

“We rise by avoiding others”: Peruzzi twists OBO’s motto, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian singer Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, better Known as Peruzzi, recently stirred emotions amongst netizens with a comment he shared online.

In a tweet, the 'Royal Majesty' crooner disclosed how he intends to achieve some of his goals in 2023. However, the way he intends to achieve those goals were a sharp contrast to some of the principles of his mentor, Davido.

Peruzzi shared a tweet saying his motto for 2023, is to rise by avoiding others, which is a stark contrast from Davido's popular saying and belief, "we rise by lifting others."

Source: Legit.ng