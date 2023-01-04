Nigerian Afrobeats musician Peruzzi has taken up the torch on the importance of skincare for men

The David Music Worldwide (DMW) artist delivered his message humorously while driving the point home

Peruzzi also mentioned that the reason most Nigerian men were single last year was because of their ignorance about how they looked

Sensational Afrobeats artist Peruzzi has stirred up a conversation on why it is important for men to take care of their skin and look good.

The 30 billion gang member shared a video of himself massaging essential oils and sunscreen into his face while stating that the reason most Nigerian men didn’t succeed in being in relationships last year was that they did not take proper care of their skin.

Nigerian musician Peruzzi Credit: @peruzzi

Source: Twitter

Perruzzi went on to encourage them to do so, claiming that it helps to make their skin look supple and younger in order to attract a partner.

The Rum and Boogie crooner passed his message in a comical manner while hitting his point, which sparked a friendly conversation among netizens on the importance of skincare for all genders.

See Peruzzi’s video here:

Netizens react to Peruzzi’s video:

hrh.e.r:

"Men should invest in skincare and smell good ,enough of these am a man talks and don’t need body oils ,you do bro ,use good cologne as well to smell fresh and nice."

peachyfrank:

"Skin care is very important for both gender. Men learn how to treat your skin it’s one life to live. But Oga you didn’t write ✍️ down the name of the products your using or the handle of the products. "

biyi_ways:

"ABEg na only me notice the female photo frame in the room. Weyre Dey babe house."

rinas_secrets_skincare:

"Yes king tell them men can glow too.. I love men with clean well moisturized and well hydrated skin.❤️❤️❤️"

avs_ng:

"Them go soon turn am to song just watch."

evervibedigitalconsults:

"Most men don't bother with these, and they have great skin."

hajcali:

" omg . Is cute when men take care of their skin , nails and lips though . I like clean men , no roughness."

itz_kingdaniel:

"He doesn’t do music anymore? Been a minute I heard his songs."

