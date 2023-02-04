Davido’s controversial aide, Isreal DMW, has taken a quick break from his social media hiatus to give updates about the singer

According to Isreal, the 30BG crooner is coming back in March with a new music single and a fresh body of work

Isreal was also spotted with Davido in a photo post and social media users had different things to say about his announcement

Fans and supporters of Nigerian singer, Davido, have gotten yet another exciting update about him from his controversial aide, Isreal DMW.

Isreal who has equally been away from the internet since last year shared his first 2023 post on Instagram and it was about his boss.

Davido seen in new photo with isreal. Photo: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

According to Isreal, the singer is gearing up to make his return in March and he would be coming with a brand new single and body of work.

“We outside again by March . Our new album, flex my soul track, it's a real BANGER SH**T,” Isreal captioned a photo of him and Davido.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See his post below:

Davido’s fans react

onoski_pato said:

"Can’t wait space full phone storage plenty ❤️."

funny_zimber said:

"We can’t wait we miss 001."

interiorbyben01 said:

"E de happen on my birthday month, omo march is a blessed month…..OBO way."

jokiescoba said:

"Juju Abeg help me tell your Oga say I Dey miss am."

30bgnurse said:

"JUJU!!! Update from wey carry weight, we miss you KING DAVID."

daze_martins said:

"Juju we don miss you and oga oo ."

fineboi_nachi_ said:

"Juju Leak am abeg I don miss obo."

itz__b3cky said:

"We are waiting for you guys ooh,especially my OBO ❤️."

Singer Buju shares screenshot of his chat with Davido

In a related story about the singer, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Buju BNXN got people talking online after his chat receipts with afrobeat maestro Davido surfaced online.

In the leaked chat between Buju and Davido, the latter was seen congratulating the former on the arrival of his Next Rated ride, a Bentley.

In response to Davido's congratulatory message, Buju said he had also missed OBO so much.

Source: Legit.ng