Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, spent a portion of his weekend at the pre-Grammy gale ahead of the highly anticipated award ceremony

A photo making the rounds on social media captured the Grammy-winning musician seated at the same table with rapper Cardi B and her husband, Offset

Nigerians on social media had sweet reactions to the photos with some people spotting Burna Boy’s lady-like handbag

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy was out and about over the weekend ahead of the highly anticipated Grammy Awards ceremony.

The Twice as Tall musician joined fellow nominated stars and industry colleagues at a pre-Grammy gala ahead of the ceremony.

Burna Boy spotted with Cardi B and Offset. Photo: @burnaboygram

Interestingly, a picture of Burna Boy making the rounds on social media captured the superstars seated at the same table with international rapper Cardi B and her man, Offset.

All three superstars posed for the camera and Burna Boy’s lady-like handbag was spotted just in front of him.

Social media users react

the_jackymk said:

"Probably Mrs Ogulus bag ."

iamjason_kots said:

"Wait…ba burna get that purse ."

beridonorma said:

"Na only female dem do de BaG 4 nii una dey ment ."

afezking1 said:

"Is the handbag for @burnaboygram."

official_burgerman said:

"Haaa Burna no waka anyhow ooo make yankee no drop you oo"

Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch: Tems hangs out with Beyonce and Jay Z

Still in a related story about the Grammys, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria music diva Tems was among high-profile entertainers who snagged invites to the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch.

Lovely videos from the event captured the moment Tems exchanged pleasantries with hosts Jay Z and his wife, Beyonce.

The clips sparked sweet reactions from Nigerians on social media with some people pointing out Tems’ cool composure.

One social media user who frowned against those crediting Wizkid for her relevance wrote:

"Not some people saying wizkid effect, I laugh. Y'all have to get your fact straight, tems has been international before essence. You think it is essence that blew her,just dey play."

