Singer 2baba has taken to social media with a post dedicated to the memory of his late friend and colleague, Sound Sultan

The legendary signer mentioned how he’s madly missing the deceased, adding that he’ll keep celebrating till he joins him

Fans and colleagues, however, shared their concerns about 2baba while expressing reservations about his comment about joining the late Sound Sultan

Nigerian musician Innocent Idiab aka 2baba seems to be caught up in his feelings at the moment as suggested by a post shared on Instagram.

The veteran entertainer dedicated a post to the memory of his late friend and colleague, Sound Sultan, who passed away in July 2021.

2baba 'madly' missing late friend Sound Sultan. Photo: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

Without saying so much, 2baba shared a photo of the deceased and mentioned how he madly misses his presence.

The singer also made sure to mention that he plans to keep celebrating till he joins the deceased in the afterlife.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See his post below:

2baba’s fans react

Fans and followers were spotted in the comment section with comforting words for the singer. However, some people also expressed reservations about 2baba’s comment about joining the deceased.

Read some comments sighted below:

sa.ndra7452 said:

"Hmmm 2face careful! Watch yr words ooo you won’t join him In Jesus name Amen!"

freekyborry02 said:

"Pls don’t join him now. Rip sound sultan."

maelisome56 said:

"Please don't join him yetrest well king."

steveheadmaxter said:

"Someone should check up on 2Face sha, I don’t like that till I join you sound."

bigertinz said:

"I beg no join am now.... we still love ❤️ u here and we miss him more ."

cutefateful said:

"Losing a loved is a deep cut that never heals ❤️❤️❤️ rest well sulthy."

spytinz said:

"He left painful wounds in our hrt. Rest on bro... Enter the place place with 2baba my favorite."

Late Sound Sultan's songs makes colleagues cry

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Toms’, a contestant on the Naija Star Search show took judges and the audience on a memory lane that ended in soberness for all.

Ace producer ID Cabasa wore the cloth he wore the last time he saw Sound Sultan before his death to the show.

The talented singer gave a moving rendition of Motherland and got Cabasa, ID Ogungbe teary-eyed.

Source: Legit.ng