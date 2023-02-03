Popular Nigerian singer, Omah Lay, has caused a social media buzz after he shared a cryptic post on his page

The Soso crooner posted on how angels fly and if people do not hear from him, he is somewhere working on his wings

A number of netizens were disturbed by his post and wondered if the singer was alright as they called on his family to check on him

Talented Nigerian singer, Omah Lay, recently had fans worrying about his well-being after he shared a cryptic post on his social media page.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Soso crooner shared a post some people described as disturbing after he likened himself to an angel.

In the post, Omah Lay wrote that angels are supposed to fly. He then added that if people do not hear from him in a while, then he is working on his wings.

Fans worry about Omah Lay as singer shares cryptic post. Photos: @omah_lay

Source: Instagram

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Angels are supposed to fly. So when you don’t see or hear from me in a while just know that i’m somewhere working on my wings.”

See a screenshot of his now-deleted post below:

Nigerians react to Omah Lay’s post as they worry about singer

Shortly after Omah Lay shared his thoughts online, a number of netizens seemed to find it disturbing and they expressed concern for the singer’s well-being. Read what some of them had to say below:

rhukieee:

"Hope he is safe … this isn’t a good write up..his friends and family should check up on him now that he has spoke up oo."

21bandzzz____:

"Just know his next project would be fye."

mannyz_artistry:

"This probably even has a different meaning to all of this depression claims…he’d be working on his growth and craft, he is an Angel then he should fly and soar . I wish him d best."

_omalichanwa:

"SoSo hasn’t been taking away his pains, deep down Omah is going through stuffs and the messages are clear in his recent songs."

jessica_amaka_xo:

"Anybody going through anything disturbing rn….i pray you find peace."

official_tinuke1:

"I still wonder how n why celebrities get depressed because..."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"To all going through things they can't explain which is giving u sleepless night,may God give u answers to ur troubles n peace to ur souls."

kebamzolaoye:

"I think what this means is that he's going to be unavailable for a while so he can improve on himself/his career and return to take his rightful position...... THE TOP!"

unified_wale:

"People closer to him should check on him ooo… no turn to Adan now."

leeeymarrh_:

"Ever since okay omah lay sang so so .. I feel something is wrong with him."

i.am__romeo:

"This dude has been going through a lot since becoming famous. What most people fail to understand is the fact that the richer you become, the more uncomfortable you become as well. just the sad truth. They showcase the luxury lifestyle and get envied by everyone, but deep down, their problems are bigger than money, and that’s the greatest problem. But once you are prayerful, you stand at an advantage."

callmedamy:

"Biko never fly o"

Omah Lay calls out colleagues

Climbing to the top in any industry is not an easy feat, most especially in the Nigerian music industry where talents are unending.

Popular singer Omah Lay in a tweet subtly called out his colleagues over how they have decided not to support him.

The Soso crooner also added that even those he sees as inspiration in the industry refused to lend a hand of support to him.

Source: Legit.ng