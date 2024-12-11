Former Nigerian bread seller-turned-model Olajumoke Orisaguna has returned to catwalking on the runway

A video of her strutting on the runway at a fashion show after her long break from the spotlight trended on social media

Olajumoke’s walking steps raised mixed reactions from netizens, with several of them taunting her

Nigerian former bread seller-turned-model Olajumoke Orisagunna has finally returned to the runway after her long absence from the spotlight.

Just recently, the social media breakout star modelled at the Pan African 10th Music Fashion Runway in Lagos and videos made the rounds on social media.

In the viral clips, Olajumoke Onibread was seen rocking fashionable attire as she tried to keep an expressionless face while walking the runway.

However, the online sensation was seen walking faster than the other models as she rushed down the platform.

See the video below:

Reactions to video of Olajumoke’s catwalk on runway

The video of Olajumoke Orisaguna’s runway catwalk raised mixed reactions online after it went viral. While several netizens laughed at her, others encouraged her by saying she would only get better. Read some of their comments below:

Flawlessnaturee:

“Why she Dey walk like that?”

Alex__teflondon:

“There is always room for improvement, remember that the best people you love and respect today weren't always the best, they built their craft over time. The take home lesson here is the never give up even when you fall.”

vikkygenius:

“Is this catwalk fast forwarded or this is actually how she walked🌚.”

Tessume:

“Make we talk true or make we just hype and move on???”

Therealdealwithamaka:

“Is this a recent video?? If yes she needs a lot of coaching before she gets on her next runway please. That walk didn’t walk it.”

Prettyann__11:

“We watch. We don't judge but we go to backyard and laugh.”

officialchidex17:

“Why she strong face like that?? E follow for the second chance??”

cardinalejike:

“Omo the catwalk be as e get o😂.”

natural_matina:

“She will get better, but not for you but for herself.”

Sucresucr3:

“I see nothing wrong with her walk because to me it matches the vibe of her outfit… make una REST!!”

Ceo_topbounty:

“😂😂😂 why she Dey run ???”

Teemegskincareuk:

“Na Fight 😂?”

kasarachic_:

“She’ll get better with time. Y’all should give her a break abeg.”

Maleekkorodo:

“The problem most Nigerians have is, making fun of everything…. The least we can do is congratulate her and pray that she never makes same mistakes again.”

Olajumoke Onibread speaks about money from Harrysong

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olajumoke Onibread had shed light on the situation that transpired between her and singer Harrysong.

Recall that five years ago, it was announced that Harrysong gave Olajumoke the sum of N400k for dancing to his song 'Chacha'.

In her new clip, Olajumoke burst into tears while explaining what happened at the time, spurring reactions online.

