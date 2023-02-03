Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has shared his thoughts on religious gatherings that only thrive on negativity

The music star took to his social media pages to advise his fans to avoid such places of worship

According to the Iyawo Mi crooner, God loves his people and did not envelope them in curses and suffering

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, recently took to social media to speak on religious gatherings that preach only negativity.

Taking to his Instagram and Twitter pages, the Iyawo Mi crooner advised his fans to stop going to religious gatherings that only see bad things.

In addition to that, Timi explained that God did not create his people and envelop them in curses and suffering. He reassured them of God’s love.

Timi Dakolo advises fans on religious gatherings to avoid. Photos: @timidakolo

He wrote:

“Avoid religious gatherings that only see bad things. God didn’t create you and enveloped you in curses and sufferings. God loves you.”

See his tweet below:

Netizens react to Timi Dakolo’s advice of avoiding religious gatherings that see only bad things

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

uchennaji:

"Nigerians have simply normalized suffering."

thatoperationschick:

"This was my takeout from Winepress.....God deeply deeply loves me! He craves to have a relationship with Him, sweet relationship sef....evil will happen but God's love is the greatest!"

symplyrhodas:

"Some people will not understand what he said” for the thought that I think toward you are thoughts of peace…. may the eyes of our understanding be open in Jesus name… thank you sir.."

gabrielokwikpo:

"Nothing more nothing less. I say this to people."

ladibakare:

"Now how do want them to address every curses in their father's house…"

ujutracy:

"This right here should be enlarged and put on billboards all over Nigeria."

ozy_isadiva:

"Why is this so funny to me."

Timi Dakolo recounts getting betrayed by a friend

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo stirred reactions online after sharing a painful betrayal story from someone he considers as family.

According to Dakolo, the lady was his closest ally in a room full of strangers yet she was the only one against him when his name came up as a suggested performer for a gig.

“Imagine a room full of strangers planning an event and suggested me. And the only person who knows me well inside the room. Like knows me knows me kept blocking it. Only for one of the strangers to come outside ask if I have a problem with her. I said not all, we are Gee’s,” the singer tweeted.

Source: Legit.ng