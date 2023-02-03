Nollywood actor Yomi Gold has further shared a video of him being threatened on phone over paternity scandal

In the video, an unknown individual could be heard laying curses on the actor, who in return fired back

The video which has gone viral has stirred reactions from netizens, with some going on to drag the actor

It appears the drama Nollywood actor Yomi Gold got himself involved in may not be ending anytime soon as he has taken to social media to raise alarm about his life being threatened amid a paternity scandal.

Yomi Gold in a post he has now deleted shared a video of a phone conversation he had with a man via an unknown number who threatened him and also laid curses on him.

Yomi Gold shares phone conversation with man amid paternity scandal. Credit: @iamyomigold

The actor said the number has been calling him all night and cursing him that he slept with his wife.

“My life is in danger,” he wrote.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Yomi Gold and an unknown individual trades words over the phone

See some of the reactions below:

iamgoodchild:

"Whatever they said he do am sure he did it."

rachealoflife:

"This guy isn’t wise at all."

fyfy____:

"But Yomi, u did u straff d said lady or not?"

layoarike:

"Oga what type of friendship? clarify yourself well how can you have a friend that your partners don’t even know about it. ."

rukkypee:

'But Really Yomi, Are you the only Man in the , why na only your name them mention .Check yourself Mr Man."

tinnnny:

"Knacknt you ? Yes or No If No give thanks to God."

bosun_kosoko:

"If he isn't the father make him accept a DNA to prove that he is innocent. Kojube lo."

dd_lucent:

"They should just do DNA test and stop all this wahala."

bolatito_bobby:

"Yomi good u no try oo the pikin resemble u oo."

Yomi Gold debunks fathering a child with a married woman

Legit.ng previously reported that Yomi Gold was linked with reports of fathering a child with a married woman.

In a response, Yomi Gold took to his Instagram page to clear his name as he insisted he was not the father of the child. He appealed to people to stop making false claims about him.

He wrote:

“I’m not the father of Mosh child This has to stop ✋ Everyone should calm down.. Allow this family to resolve whatever it is that is going on."

