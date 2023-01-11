Omah Lay has thrown social media into a fit of reactions after he decided to drag his colleagues over their refusal to support him

The singer in a tweet noted that even his biggest inspirations in the industry are scared of supporting him

While many people agreed with Omah Lay and asked questions, others urged him to keep working hard

Climbing to the top in any industry is not an easy feat most especially the Nigerian music industry where talents are unending.

Popular singer Omah Lay in a tweet subtly called out his colleagues over how they have decided not to support him.

Omah Lay says his colleagues refuse to support him Photo credit: @omah_lay

Source: Instagram

The Soso crooner also added that even those he sees as inspiration in the industry refused to lend a hand of support to him.

"Dem no dey gree support me because them dey fear haha! even my so-called biggest inspirations all of them join."

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Omah Lay's tweet

@nze_zara:

"And you need their support for what exactly? You're big on your own and I feel you should be content with that even though as humans we always want to get more."

@Escobress:

"They know baby, they know! You effortlessly cover their shine they’re threatened no cap."

iam_slimcase:

"Industry….. pick use dump and find another art trending industry Gold circle used like Kondom."

__lxiv__:

"You have Gods support which has brought you this far. I think you have all the support you need."

hott_galz:

"Wetin you do wey dem no support? All these una mumu entitlement nonsense. Your biggest inspirations don't owe you any support, they've already inspired you to be great, that's enough! "

Omah Lay uses Tiwa Savage’s photo as display pic on Twitter

Tiwa Savage is one Nigerian celebrity who has defied age and has managed to look younger than her age.

The much-loved singer has remained hot over the years, and it is no wonder that a lot of men have crushes on her.

Popular young singer Omah Lay got the internet buzzing after he decided to change his profile display photo on Twitter to Tiwa's image.

Source: Legit.ng