Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, got a number of netizens talking after she shared new photos on social media

The movie star seemed to look like a whole different person in the new snaps and it caused a stir online

Some social media users gushed over the actress’ good looks while others noted that the editing was too much

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, has made the news for the umpteenth time over looking different from what fans are used to.

The former plus-sized actress caused a massive buzz on social media after she shared a series of new photos of herself on her official Instagram page.

In the snaps, the film star was seen wearing a Yoruba traditional attire, complete with a headgear.

Fans react as actress Eniola Badmus looks unrecognizable in new photos. Photos: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

The photos however caught the attention of a number of netizens, not for the actress’ beauty but for how unrecognizable she looked.

A number of netizens attributed her appearance to either makeup or too much editing. See the photos below:

Nigerians react to Eniola Badmus’ new photos

Shortly after the actress posted her new photos, it became a topic of discussion online as Nigerians shared their take on it.

Read some of their comments below:

omoolojijero:

"Looking different."

sharon_flosha:

"Too much of Editing "

symply_moo:

"This editing is not editing o aunty mi"

bbglamz__:

"This editing no too much lai ds "

dianapweetydivah123:

"Oh no the second slide it’s not you Aunty Eniola ."

adaheavenly:

"The editing hid ur facial features. Doesn't even look like you."

deborah_frank1:

"Omo u con resemble @funkejenifaakindele."

ronkkyolu:

"you done dey ressemble your friend madam funke abi nah my eye."

jets.gram:

"let me be sure, are you the same person on the second slide?"

julietgpeters29:

"Beauty is indeed in the hand of the make up artist."

Source: Legit.ng