Popular Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has resumed editing photos of his colleagues and posting them on social media

The movie star recently got netizens laughing after he used actress Osas Ighodaro’s viral watermelon swimsuit photo as his muse

Deyemi resorted to covering up the curvy actress with a long-sleeved white shirt and a long red shirt paired with a matching hat

Popular Nigerian actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, amused many fans after he edited a viral photo of actress Osas Ighodaro in a swimsuit.

Recall that the actress had taken social media by storm with videos and photos of her showing off her curvy body in a crochet watermelon swimsuit.

Deyemi Okanlawon decided to resume his editing skill in 2023 with the viral photo and he resorted to dressing Osas in something more conservative.

The actor edited Osas' viral photo and made her wear a long-sleeved white shirt and a long red skirt and matching hat, all in the spirit of Valentine. Interestingly, he did not forget the most important detail and made sure watermelons were sitting pretty at her feet.

See his post below:

Netizens roll with laughter as Deyemi Okanlawon edits Osas Ighodaro’s photo

A number of social media users soon saw how the actor worked on his colleague’s photo and many of them were amused by it. Read some of their comments below:

iamitom:

" it’s the watermelon on the floor."

bunmi_olunloyo:

" I thought you closed down this business "

_blessingchidinma_:

"Anything will still look good on her "

kingmeggie_:

"It’s The Watermelon For Me "

ottun21:

"U yaff started again abi... Pls help us cloth dem well"

k___els:

"Deyemi is a trouble maker I thought he would change in 2023."

purplealuko:

"Agba Stylist "

purity.edem:

"E reach to cover cause what is all this hotness "

xclucive_eve:

"He had to put the watermelon on the floor! Smh."

tunandez:

"OSAs go to church"

